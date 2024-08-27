Predators (Yautja) vs T800 Terminator

Predator Pros:Faster, more agile, can probably get to places the Terminator cant, despite being bigger.Plasma Cannon seemingly has unlimited ammoWill be able to use it's infrared to see T800 while it still has it's flesh. It will probably also be able to differentiate it from a normal human.Adaptable HunterHigh pain tolerancePredator Cons:Does not really use explosive weaponry other than blowing itself up, which i'm not gonna count in this scenarioCloaking ability probably a non factor here?As tough as it is, it's still a living being, it can be hurt.Honor code wont help itTerminator Pros:Has no fear, and cannot feel pain.Endoskeleton underneath very resistant to damageCan also see in infraredAdaptable HunterBefore taking damage, appears as a human being to most peopleTerminator Cons:Unlike the Predator who can cloak and avoid being discovered, once the Terminator takes enough damage it's true nature is totally exposed to the world, and its days/hours are numbered.They are given a mission and a target. Having to fight the Predator would be a deviation from its primary objective.This one to me is difficult to call.If they just fought each other toe to toe without one understanding the other, It would seem the Terminator would win, but the Predator doesnt fight toe to toe at first, it usually observes how it's opponent fights first.Another game changer is if it's plasma cannon can damage the T800.Too many variables, but I give the slight edge to the Terminator. It's lack of fear, and it doesnt feel pain, plus its very durable exoskeleton and hunting tech probably might be too much for an unprepared Predator.