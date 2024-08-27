Predators (Yautja) vs T800 Terminator

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    8
main-qimg-da5502c2b4b1007b67814cac286164db-lq


Predator Pros:

Faster, more agile, can probably get to places the Terminator cant, despite being bigger.
Plasma Cannon seemingly has unlimited ammo
Will be able to use it's infrared to see T800 while it still has it's flesh. It will probably also be able to differentiate it from a normal human.
Adaptable Hunter
High pain tolerance

Predator Cons:

Does not really use explosive weaponry other than blowing itself up, which i'm not gonna count in this scenario
Cloaking ability probably a non factor here?
As tough as it is, it's still a living being, it can be hurt.
Honor code wont help it

Terminator Pros:

Has no fear, and cannot feel pain.
Endoskeleton underneath very resistant to damage
Can also see in infrared
Adaptable Hunter
Before taking damage, appears as a human being to most people

Terminator Cons:

Unlike the Predator who can cloak and avoid being discovered, once the Terminator takes enough damage it's true nature is totally exposed to the world, and its days/hours are numbered.
They are given a mission and a target. Having to fight the Predator would be a deviation from its primary objective.

This one to me is difficult to call.

If they just fought each other toe to toe without one understanding the other, It would seem the Terminator would win, but the Predator doesnt fight toe to toe at first, it usually observes how it's opponent fights first.

Another game changer is if it's plasma cannon can damage the T800.


Too many variables, but I give the slight edge to the Terminator. It's lack of fear, and it doesnt feel pain, plus its very durable exoskeleton and hunting tech probably might be too much for an unprepared Predator.
 
Non Terminator version of Arnold already whooped that ugly motherfucker's ass. The T800 version will destroy the predator harder than Chris Hanson does
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Non Terminator version of Arnold already whooped that ugly motherfucker's ass. The T800 version will destroy the predator harder than Chris Hanson does
Click to expand...
I sense anti Yautja sentiment in this...diatribe you've concocted.
 
Terminator

Who ever wins this tournament have him go up against Robocop.

Also Hollywood if you are reading this please make the following:

Predator Vs. Terminator
Terminator Vs. Robocop
Predator Vs. Aliens Vs. The Creatures from Pitch Black
 
I've seen this battle before,
Arnie won.

/
 
What setting are we talking? Or is this an arena battle?

Does the T800 get a firearm? Plasma rifle in a 40w range?
 
Thrawn33 said:
What setting are we talking? Or is this an arena battle?

Does the T800 get a firearm? Plasma rifle in a 40w range?
Click to expand...
I would say since both have Hunted on the streets of LA that should be the setting. Yes the T800 can grab whatever he can find, and is at the onset still in his human disguise.

Predator might see something like the fight at the nightclub w Reese and deem him huntable
 
HHJ said:
I would say since both have Hunted on the streets of LA that should be the setting. Yes the T800 can grab whatever he can find, and is at the onset still in his human disguise.

Predator might see something like the fight at the nightclub w Reese and deem him huntable
Click to expand...

So T800 is on another termination mission and doesn't know it's being hunted?

In that case Pred all day by plasma caster ambush.
Pred should be able to recognize T800 isn't human pretty early.

If Pred gets stupid with honor and fights hand to hand, then T800
 
