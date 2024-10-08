Pre Fight Excuses

OK. I understand that fighters say that 3 weeks out they were cut, or understand they were pissing blood from something or other. Or had staph. Whatever. I think those are legit explanations for a poorer performance.



But, and a big BUT. A big part of the game is organizing your training, scheduling fights, taking care of your health (diet, physio, drs, bloodwork), getting smart coaches.



So: Yes, you might have been disadvantaged becuse of some medical issue, but more often than not it's because of something suboptimal in terms of how you organize your training/life.



This is an area where people like GSP were DIALED and it doesn't get enough credit. He organized every variable to give him the best advantage to win.



If you are hard sparring with retards 3 weeks out and getting cut to shit, or rolling around on filthy mats, or not getting medical attention, at a certain point that's out you.



I have more sympathy if you are a lower level person with few resources, but if you are a top 10 UFC fighter all of the above is your job. As much as fighting for 15-25 mins is your job. If you fuck it up that's no different than saying you gave up because you were tired of being punched and are a giant pussy.



A lot of fighters act like their only job is to train and fight hard. That's absolutely 100% not their only job.



Rant over.