Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 59 - Namajunes Vs. Cortez Sat. July 13 Prelims 7pm et Main 20pm et ESPN/ESPN+

Hey folks this Saturday the UFC returns with UFC on ESPN 59: Namajunas vs. Cortez. Live from Denver, Colorado, this card features a flyweight matchup between Rose Namajunes and Tracy Cortez. What are your thoughts on the card? Any bouts you particularly anticipate? Care to share your breakdowns or predictions? Stay tuned for more developments during the week. Please keep the discussion friendly. The floor is yours!

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez
July 13, 2024
Ball Arena, Denver, CO
Main Card ESPN/ESPN+ 10pm
Prelims ESPN/ESPN+ 7pm

UFC Fight Night


Date/Time: Saturday 07.13.2024 at 07:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Ball Arena
Location: Denver, Colorado, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 11

UFC ON ESPN 59 - NAMAJUNAS VS. CORTEZ​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
JUL 13, 2024
United States
BALL ARENA, DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

MAIN EVENT: FLYWEIGHT
ROSE NAMAJUNAS (12-6-0)
TRACY CORTEZ (11-1-0)

Rose 'Thug' Namajunasvs


MATCHFIGHTERS
11
Santiago 'Argentine Dagger' Ponzinibbio

Santiago
Ponzinibbio
29-7-0
vs

Welterweight
Muslim 'King of Kung Fu' Salikhov

Muslim
Salikhov
19-5-0
10Gabriel
Bonfim
15-1-0		WelterweightAnge
Loosa
10-3-0
9Drew
Dober
27-13-0		LightweightJean
Silva
13-2-0
8Julian
Erosa
29-11-0		FeatherweightChristian
Rodriguez
11-1-0
7Abdul
Razak Alhassan
12-6-0		MiddleweightCody
Brundage
10-6-0
6Jasmine
Jasudavicius
10-3-0		FlyweightFatima
Kline
6-0-0
5Luana
Santos
7-1-0		FlyweightMariya
Agapova
10-4-0
4Andre
Petroski
10-3-0		MiddleweightJosh
Fremd
11-5-0
3Nazim
Sadykhov
9-1-1		LightweightUnknown
Fighter
--
2Montel
Jackson
13-2-0		BantamweightDa'Mon
Blackshear
14-6-1
1Joshua
Van
10-1-0		FlyweightCharles
Johnson
15-6-0
 

By The Numbers: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez​

A reshuffled deck does little to bother Rose Namajunas.

The two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship women’s strawweight titleholder on July 13 will confront divisional upstart Tracy Cortez in the UFC on ESPN 59 headliner at Ball Arena in Denver. Namajunas has rattled off seven victories across her past 10 outings. She last fought on March 23, when she laid claim to a five-round unanimous decision over former Jungle Fight champion Amanda Ribas in their UFC on ESPN 53 main event. A short-notice substitution for Maycee Barber, Cortez greets the most significant opportunity of her career on an 11-fight winning streak. She last competed at UFC Fight Night 227, where she outpointed Jasmine Jasudavicius to a unanimous decision on Sept. 16.
As Namajunas and Cortez approach their forthcoming clash in the Mile High City, a look at some of the numbers that accompany them to this point:

32: Years of age for Namajunas, who was born on June 29, 1992 in Milwaukee. Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” Mariah Carey’s “I’ll Be There,” Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under the Bridge,” Kriss Kross’ “Jump” and Celine Dion’s “If You Asked Me To” were the top five songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list at the time.


5: Namajunas wins by submission, accounting for 42% of her career total (12). Her methods of choice: four rear-naked chokes and one flying armbar. Namajunas holds two other wins by knockout or technical knockout (16%) and five more by decision (42%).

12: Consecutive calendar years in which Namajunas has fought at least once. In addition to her 1-0 mark in 2024, she went 2-1 in 2013, 0-1 in 2014, 2-0 in 2015, 1-1 in 2016, 2-0 in 2017, 1-0 in 2018, 0-1 in 2019, 1-0 in 2020, 2-0 in 2021, 0-1 in 2022 and 0-1 in 2023.

7: Submission attempts for Namajunas as a UFC women’s strawweight, placing her ninth on the promotion’s all-time list at 115 pounds. Only Mackenzie Dern (15), Jaqueline Amorim (11), Lupita Godinez (10), Cynthia Calvillo (nine), Polyana Viana(nine), Virna Jandiroba (nine), Michelle Waterson-Gomez (eight) and Claudia Gadelha(eight) have been credited with more.

86: Combined victories between the five women—Carla Esparza (twice), Manon Fiorot, Jessica Andrade, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Tecia Pennington—who have beaten Namajunas. They boast a cumulative .711 winning percentage at 86-35.

30: Years of age for Cortez, who was born in Phoenix on Dec. 10, 1993. “Wayne’s World 2,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” “Geronimo: An American Legend” and “A Perfect World” were the top five movies at the domestic box office at the time.

1: Cortez victory by knockout or technical knockout, accounting for 9% of her career total (11). She put away Karen Cedillo with second-round punches at a Combate Global show on Sept. 14, 2018. Cortez owns one other victory by submission (9%) and nine more by decision (82%).

103: Significant strikes landed by Cortez in her three-round encounter with Jasudavicius. It established a new personal high-water mark for the Fight Readyproduct.

6: Organizations for which Cortez has suited up as a professional mixed martial artist. She has gone 5-0 in the UFC, 2-1 in Invicta Fighting Championships, 1-0 in Dana White’s Contender Series, 1-0 in Combate Global, 1-0 in V3 Fights and 1-0 in the World Fighting Federation.

.623: Cumulative winning percentage between the five women—Jasudavicius, Melissa Gatto, Justine Kish, Stephanie Egger and Vanessa Melo—Cortez has defeated since she joined the UFC roster. They sport a combined record of 47-28-2.

www.sherdog.com

By The Numbers: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez

The women’s strawweights on July 13 will headline UFC on ESPN 59, as the Ultimate Fighting Championship visits Denver for the first time since 2018.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
Drew Dober vs Jean Silva looks like a banger

giphy.webp
 
