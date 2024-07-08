Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 59 - Namajunes Vs. Cortez Sat. July 13 Prelims 7pm et Main 20pm et ESPN/ESPN+

PurpleStorm
Hey folks this Saturday the UFC returns with UFC on ESPN 59: Namajunas vs. Cortez. Live from Denver, Colorado, this card features a flyweight matchup between Rose Namajunes and Tracy Cortez. What are your thoughts on the card? Any bouts you particularly anticipate? Care to share your breakdowns or predictions? Stay tuned for more developments during the week. Please keep the discussion friendly. The floor is yours!
UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez
July 13, 2024
Ball Arena, Denver, CO
Main Card ESPN/ESPN+ 10pm
Prelims ESPN/ESPN+ 7pm
Date/Time: Saturday 07.13.2024 at 07:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Ball Arena
Location: Denver, Colorado, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 11
UFC ON ESPN 59 - NAMAJUNAS VS. CORTEZUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
JUL 13, 2024
MAIN EVENT: FLYWEIGHT
ROSE NAMAJUNAS (12-6-0)
TRACY CORTEZ (11-1-0)
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|11
Santiago
Ponzinibbio
29-7-0
Welterweight
Muslim
Salikhov
19-5-0
|10
|Gabriel
Bonfim
15-1-0
|Welterweight
|Ange
Loosa
10-3-0
|9
|Drew
Dober
27-13-0
|Lightweight
|Jean
Silva
13-2-0
|8
|Julian
Erosa
29-11-0
|Featherweight
|Christian
Rodriguez
11-1-0
|7
|Abdul
Razak Alhassan
12-6-0
|Middleweight
|Cody
Brundage
10-6-0
|6
|Jasmine
Jasudavicius
10-3-0
|Flyweight
|Fatima
Kline
6-0-0
|5
|Luana
Santos
7-1-0
|Flyweight
|Mariya
Agapova
10-4-0
|4
|Andre
Petroski
10-3-0
|Middleweight
|Josh
Fremd
11-5-0
|3
|Nazim
Sadykhov
9-1-1
|Lightweight
|Unknown
Fighter
--
|2
|Montel
Jackson
13-2-0
|Bantamweight
|Da'Mon
Blackshear
14-6-1
|1
|Joshua
Van
10-1-0
|Flyweight
|Charles
Johnson
15-6-0