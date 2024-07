Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 59 - Namajunes Vs. Cortez Sat. July 13 Prelims 7pm et Main 20pm et ESPN/ESPN+

UFC ON ESPN 59 - NAMAJUNAS VS. CORTEZ​

MAIN EVENT: FLYWEIGHT

​

Hey folks this Saturday the UFC returns with UFC on ESPN 59: Namajunas vs. Cortez. Live from Denver, Colorado, this card features a flyweight matchup between Rose Namajunes and Tracy Cortez. What are your thoughts on the card? Any bouts you particularly anticipate? Care to share your breakdowns or predictions? Stay tuned for more developments during the week. Please keep the discussion friendly. The floor is yours!UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. CortezJuly 13, 2024Ball Arena, Denver, COMain Card ESPN/ESPN+ 10pmPrelims ESPN/ESPN+ 7pmDate/Time: Saturday 07.13.2024 at 07:00 PM ETU.S. Broadcast: ESPNPromotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship Ownership: EndeavorVenue: Ball ArenaLocation: Denver, Colorado, United States Enclosure: OctagonMMA Bouts: 11JUL 13, 2024BALL ARENA, DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES