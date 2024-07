Pre-fight discussion UFC on ABC 7: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov Sat. Aug. 3 Prelims 12pm ET ESPN+/ESPN2, Main 3pm ET ESPN+/ABC

UFC ON ABC 7​

SANDHAGEN VS. NURMAGOMEDOV​



BANTAMWEIGHT



​ MAIN EVENTBANTAMWEIGHT

This Saturday we've got UFC on ABC 7: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov live from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The featured fight offers excitement as bantamweights Corey Sanhagen (17-4) and undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0) square off in a crowd-pleasing main event. In another bantamweight scrap Marlon Vera dukes it out with Deiveson Figueiredo. Elsewhere Tony Ferguson will fight Michael Chiesa and Mackenzie Dern clashes with Lupita Godinez. Not bad for a free card that will also air on ABC.What are your thoughts on the card? Any fights you particularly anticipate? Please share breakdowns and predictions. As always keep it civil. Stay tuned for more fight week news when it develops as we lead up to weigh-ins and play by play discussion. Enjoy!Main Card ABC/ESPN+ 3PM ETPrelims ESPN2/ESPN+ 12PM ETDate/Time: Saturday 08.03.2024 at 12:00 PM ETU.S. Broadcast: ESPN+Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship Ownership: EndeavorVenue: Etihad ArenaLocation: Abu Dhabi Enclosure: OctagonMMA Bouts: 13AUG 3, 2024ETIHAD ARENA, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES