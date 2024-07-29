Pre-fight discussion UFC on ABC 7: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov Sat. Aug. 3 Prelims 12pm ET ESPN+/ESPN2, Main 3pm ET ESPN+/ABC

This Saturday we've got UFC on ABC 7: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov live from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The featured fight offers excitement as bantamweights Corey Sanhagen (17-4) and undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0) square off in a crowd-pleasing main event. In another bantamweight scrap Marlon Vera dukes it out with Deiveson Figueiredo. Elsewhere Tony Ferguson will fight Michael Chiesa and Mackenzie Dern clashes with Lupita Godinez. Not bad for a free card that will also air on ABC.

What are your thoughts on the card? Any fights you particularly anticipate? Please share breakdowns and predictions. As always keep it civil. Stay tuned for more fight week news when it develops as we lead up to weigh-ins and play by play discussion. Enjoy!

Main Card ABC/ESPN+ 3PM ET
Prelims ESPN2/ESPN+ 12PM ET

UFC Fight Night


Date/Time: Saturday 08.03.2024 at 12:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Etihad Arena
Location: Abu Dhabi
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 13

UFC ON ABC 7​

SANDHAGEN VS. NURMAGOMEDOV​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
AUG 3, 2024
United Arab Emirates
ETIHAD ARENA, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

MAIN EVENT
BANTAMWEIGHT

Cory 'Sandman' Sandhagen

CORY SANDHAGEN 17-4-0​

vs



MATCHFIGHTERS
12
Sharabutdin 'Shara Bullet' Magomedov

Sharabutdin
Magomedov
13-0-0
vs

Middleweight
Michal 'Hussar' Oleksiejczuk

Michal
Oleksiejczuk
19-8-0
11
Marlon 'Chito' Vera

Marlon
Vera
23-9-1
vs

Bantamweight
Deiveson 'Daico / Deus da Guerra' Figueiredo

Deiveson
Figueiredo
23-3-1
10
Tony 'El Cucuy' Ferguson

Tony
Ferguson
25-10-0
vs

Welterweight
Michael 'Maverick' Chiesa

Michael
Chiesa
16-7-0
9
Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie
Dern
13-5-0
vs

Strawweight
Lupita 'Loopy' Godinez

Lupita
Godinez
12-4-0
8Joel
Alvarez
20-3-0		LightweightElves
Brener
16-4-0
7Alonzo
Menifield
15-4-1		Light HeavyweightAzamat
Murzakanov
13-0-0
6Mohammad
Yahya
12-4-0		LightweightKaue
Fernandes
8-2-0
5Shamil
Gaziev
12-1-0		HeavyweightDon'Tale
Mayes
11-6-0
4Guram
Kutateladze
12-4-0		LightweightJordan
Vucenic
13-2-0
3Victoria
Dudakova
8-0-0		StrawweightSam
Hughes
8-6-0
2Jai
Herbert
12-5-1		LightweightRolando
Bedoya
14-3-0
1Sedriques
Dumas
9-2-0		MiddleweightDenis
Tiuliulin
10-9-0
 
This time... I'm in!

Looking forward to it.

Puzzled how Tiuliulin keeps getting fights, and bamboozled by the Tony-Chiesa fight, but it's not bad for a Fight Night IMO

Very pleased Brenner vs Alvarez didn't fall through, and that Shara is back in there way quicker than I feared! Figgy vs Vera is a beauty, and quite a few are gonna give us answers on certain fighters.

Dern vs Godinez could be a sneaky fun fight...
 
Nice start time. 9pm for me here. Decent card too. Should be fun! Rooting for Cory via KO/TKO
 
Umar a pretty big favourite on the betting lines so far, I find it kind of crazy tbh. Corey has been on a roll lately and seems to be putting it altogether. We might see an upset.
 
