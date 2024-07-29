Pre-fight discussion UFC on ABC 7: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov Sat. Aug. 3 Prelims 12pm ET ESPN+/ESPN2, Main 3pm ET ESPN+/ABC

PurpleStorm
This Saturday we've got UFC on ABC 7: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov live from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The featured fight offers excitement as bantamweights Corey Sanhagen (17-4) and undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0) square off in a crowd-pleasing main event. In another bantamweight scrap Marlon Vera dukes it out with Deiveson Figueiredo. Elsewhere Tony Ferguson will fight Michael Chiesa and Mackenzie Dern clashes with Lupita Godinez. Not bad for a free card that will also air on ABC.
What are your thoughts on the card? Any fights you particularly anticipate? Please share breakdowns and predictions. As always keep it civil. Stay tuned for more fight week news when it develops as we lead up to weigh-ins and play by play discussion. Enjoy!
Main Card ABC/ESPN+ 3PM ET
Prelims ESPN2/ESPN+ 12PM ET
Date/Time: Saturday 08.03.2024 at 12:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Etihad Arena
Location: Abu Dhabi
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 13
UFC ON ABC 7
SANDHAGEN VS. NURMAGOMEDOVUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
AUG 3, 2024
CORY SANDHAGEN 17-4-0
UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV 17-0-0
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|12
Sharabutdin
Magomedov
13-0-0
Middleweight
Michal
Oleksiejczuk
19-8-0
|11
Marlon
Vera
23-9-1
Bantamweight
Deiveson
Figueiredo
23-3-1
|10
Tony
Ferguson
25-10-0
Welterweight
Michael
Chiesa
16-7-0
|9
Mackenzie
Dern
13-5-0
Strawweight
Lupita
Godinez
12-4-0
|8
|Joel
Alvarez
20-3-0
|Lightweight
|Elves
Brener
16-4-0
|7
|Alonzo
Menifield
15-4-1
|Light Heavyweight
|Azamat
Murzakanov
13-0-0
|6
|Mohammad
Yahya
12-4-0
|Lightweight
|Kaue
Fernandes
8-2-0
|5
|Shamil
Gaziev
12-1-0
|Heavyweight
|Don'Tale
Mayes
11-6-0
|4
|Guram
Kutateladze
12-4-0
|Lightweight
|Jordan
Vucenic
13-2-0
|3
|Victoria
Dudakova
8-0-0
|Strawweight
|Sam
Hughes
8-6-0
|2
|Jai
Herbert
12-5-1
|Lightweight
|Rolando
Bedoya
14-3-0
|1
|Sedriques
Dumas
9-2-0
|Middleweight
|Denis
Tiuliulin
10-9-0