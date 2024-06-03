Pre-fight discussion UFC Louisville: Cannonier v. Imavov Sat. June 8 5pm ET ESPN, ESPN+

Planning to watch

  • All of it

    Votes: 3 50.0%

  • Most of it

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Some of it

    Votes: 3 50.0%
  • Total voters
    6
PurpleStorm

PurpleStorm

purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Dec 20, 2016
Messages
29,150
Reaction score
76,365
This weekend heading up the backstretch from Kentucky Derby country it's UFC Louisville: Cannonier vs. Imavov. Also known as UFC on ESPN 57. I love this card for a free event and will definitely join in this week's Play by Play discussion hosted by my man @Jackonfire.

How do you all feel about the card? Kindly share your breakdowns, previews and predictions for any or all of the card in Louisville, Kentucky - home of Muhammad Ali and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Enjoy fight week.

UFC Fight Night


Date/Time: Saturday 06.08.2024 at 05:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN
Preliminary Card: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: KFC Yum! Center
Location: Louisville, Kentucky, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 14

UFC ON ESPN 57 - CANNONIER VS. IMAVOV​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
JUN 8, 2024
United States
KFC YUM! CENTER, LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

Main Event. Middleweight.

Jared 'The Killa Gorilla' Cannoniervs

17-6-0​

13-4-0​



MAIN EVENT
MIDDLEWEIGHT
MATCHFIGHTERS
13
Dominick 'The Devastator' Reyes

Dominick
Reyes
12-4-0
vs

Light Heavyweight
Dustin 'The Hanyak' Jacoby

Dustin
Jacoby
19-8-1
12
Raul 'El Nino Problema' Rosas Jr.

Raul
Rosas Jr.
8-1-0
vs

Bantamweight
Ricky 'Pretty' Turcios

Ricky
Turcios
12-3-0
11Brunno
Ferreira
11-1-0		MiddleweightDustin
Stoltzfus
15-5-0
10Julian
Marquez
9-4-0		MiddleweightZachary
Reese
6-1-0
9Miguel
Baeza
10-3-0		WelterweightPunahele
Soriano
9-4-0
8Thiago
Moises
18-7-0		LightweightLudovit
Klein
21-4-1
7Charlie
Radtke
9-3-0		WelterweightCarlos
Prates
18-6-0
6Andrea
Lee
13-9-0		FlyweightMontana
De La Rosa
12-9-1
5Brad
Katona
13-3-0		BantamweightJesse
Butler
12-5-0
4John
Castaneda
21-6-0		BantamweightDaniel
Marcos
15-0-0
3Eduarda
Moura
10-0-0		StrawweightDenise
Gomes
8-3-0
2Cody
Stamann
21-6-1		BantamweightTaylor
Lapilus
19-4-0
1Rayanne
dos Santos
14-7-0		StrawweightPuja
Tomar
8-4-0

Here's the no-nonsense preview from the inimitable Shillan & Duffy.

Shillan and Duffy: UFC on ESPN 57 Preview​

FacebookTwitterReddit0Email

BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN JUN 3, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben serve up a lean, mean preview of UFC on ESPN 57 "Cannonier vs. Imavov," also known as "UFC Louisville," with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights.

0:00 Intro: A Kentucky Fried Fight Night
5:06 Rayanne dos Santos (14-7) vs. Puja Tomar (8-4)
13:54 Cody Stamann (21-6-1) vs. Taylor Lapilus (19-4)
19:53 Eduarda Moura (10-0) vs. Denise Gomes (8-3)
27:37 John Castaneda (21-6) vs. Daniel Marcos (15-0, 1 NC)
35:19 Brad Katona (13-3) vs. Jesse Butler (12-5)
43:48 Andrea Lee (13-9) vs. Montana De La Rosa (12-9-1)
53:26 Charlie Radtke (9-3) vs. Carlos Prates (18-6)
1:01:06 Thiago Moises (18-7) vs. Ludovit Klein (21-4-1)
1:11:01 Miguel Baeza (10-3) vs. Punahele Soriano (9-4)
1:21:16 Julian Marquez (9-4) vs. Zachary Reese (6-1)
1:31:20 Brunno Ferreira (11-1) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (15-5)
1:39:03 Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1) vs. Ricky Turcios (12-3)
1:54:02 Dominick Reyes (12-4) vs. Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1)
2:10:30 Jared Cannonier (17-6) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (13-4, 1 NC)
2:23:52 A quick rundown of all the picks



Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog

Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.

More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
 
People up here in Edmonton are ecstatic the Oilers are back in the finals after 18 years. And 31 years since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup. It would be nice to end the drought.

But I’ve only followed international hockey since the last time the NHL players, and owners had their last work disruption in 2006. Millionaire players and billionaire owners having a strike/lockout in 2004, and then again in 2006. I said if they went out again in 2006, I was done.

I’ll take so much, but you have to draw the line somewhere. Same with the UFC. I’m getting a little closer to walking away with every bit of fuckery they pull. This Jones/Stipe is getting to be about the last bit of bullshit I’m willing to swallow.

Thanks for the thread @PurpleStorm
 
Cannonier gonna bring his A-game training with his enhanced vision goggles :eek:



L7DJYm.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov Sat. Feb. 3 prelims 4pm et main 7pm et, ESPN+
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
5K
ulysse
ulysse
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Disucussion UFC FN Mexico: Moreno vs. Royval 2 Sat. Feb. 24 Prelims 7pm et, Main 10 pm et ESPN+
2 3
Replies
58
Views
3K
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC FN Rozenstruick v. Gaziev, Sat. 3/2, Prelims 1:30 PM ET, Main card 4:00 PM ESPN+
2
Replies
35
Views
2K
PaulieVegas27
PaulieVegas27
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria, Sat. Feb. 17, Prelims 6:30pm ET Espn+, Main ppv 10pm ET
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
6K
FrappeDuRocma
FrappeDuRocma

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,618
Messages
55,640,589
Members
174,868
Latest member
mezgomg

Share this page

Back
Top