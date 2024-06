Pre-fight discussion UFC Louisville: Cannonier v. Imavov Sat. June 8 5pm ET ESPN, ESPN+

People up here in Edmonton are ecstatic the Oilers are back in the finals after 18 years. And 31 years since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup. It would be nice to end the drought.But I’ve only followed international hockey since the last time the NHL players, and owners had their last work disruption in 2006. Millionaire players and billionaire owners having a strike/lockout in 2004, and then again in 2006. I said if they went out again in 2006, I was done.I’ll take so much, but you have to draw the line somewhere. Same with the UFC. I’m getting a little closer to walking away with every bit of fuckery they pull. This Jones/Stipe is getting to be about the last bit of bullshit I’m willing to swallow.Thanks for the thread @PurpleStorm