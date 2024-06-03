Pre-fight discussion UFC Louisville: Cannonier v. Imavov, Sat. 6/8, Prelims 5pm ET ESPN, ESPN+

PurpleStorm
This weekend heading up the backstretch from Kentucky Derby country it's UFC Louisville: Cannonier vs. Imavov. Also known as UFC on ESPN 57. I love this card for a free event and will definitely join in this week's Play by Play discussion hosted by my man @Jackonfire.
How do you all feel about the card? Kindly share your breakdowns, previews and predictions for any or all of the card in Louisville, Kentucky - home of Muhammad Ali and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Enjoy fight week.
Date/Time: Saturday 06.08.2024 at 05:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN
Preliminary Card: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: KFC Yum! Center
Location: Louisville, Kentucky, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 14
JUN 8, 2024KFC YUM! CENTER, LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES
MAIN EVENT
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Here's the no-nonsense preview from the inimitable Shillan & Duffy.
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN JUN 3, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben serve up a lean, mean preview of UFC on ESPN 57 "Cannonier vs. Imavov," also known as "UFC Louisville," with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights.
0:00 Intro: A Kentucky Fried Fight Night
5:06 Rayanne dos Santos (14-7) vs. Puja Tomar (8-4)
13:54 Cody Stamann (21-6-1) vs. Taylor Lapilus (19-4)
19:53 Eduarda Moura (10-0) vs. Denise Gomes (8-3)
27:37 John Castaneda (21-6) vs. Daniel Marcos (15-0, 1 NC)
35:19 Brad Katona (13-3) vs. Jesse Butler (12-5)
43:48 Andrea Lee (13-9) vs. Montana De La Rosa (12-9-1)
53:26 Charlie Radtke (9-3) vs. Carlos Prates (18-6)
1:01:06 Thiago Moises (18-7) vs. Ludovit Klein (21-4-1)
1:11:01 Miguel Baeza (10-3) vs. Punahele Soriano (9-4)
1:21:16 Julian Marquez (9-4) vs. Zachary Reese (6-1)
1:31:20 Brunno Ferreira (11-1) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (15-5)
1:39:03 Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1) vs. Ricky Turcios (12-3)
1:54:02 Dominick Reyes (12-4) vs. Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1)
2:10:30 Jared Cannonier (17-6) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (13-4, 1 NC)
2:23:52 A quick rundown of all the picks
