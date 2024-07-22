Pre-fight discussion UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 Sat. July 27 Early Prelims 6pm et ESPN+, Prelims 8pm et ESPN2/ESPN+, Main 10pm et PPV

Hey all there's a big card this weekend. Saturday July 27 live from Manchester, England it's UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2d for the Welterweight Championship. The Co-Main is for the Heavyweight Championship: Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes. What are your thoughts on the card. Care to share any previews or predictions? Stay tuned all week for more information and banter. Enjoy!

UFC 304 - EDWARDS VS. MUHAMMAD 2​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
JUL 27, 2024
England
CO-OP LIVE, MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, ENGLAND

Main Card PPV 10 PM et
Prelims ESPN2/ESPN+ 8 PM et
Early Prelims ESPN+ 6 PM et

UFC 304


Date/Time: Saturday 07.27.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Preliminary Card: ESPN, ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Co-op Live
Location: Manchester, England
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 14

UFC 304: EDWARDS VS. MUHAMMAD SATURDAY AT 10 ET ON ESPN+.

MAIN EVENT TITLE FIGHT
WELTERWEIGHT
LEON EDWARDS (22-3-0)
BELAL MUHAMMAD (23-3-0)

Leon 'Rocky' Edwardsvs

MATCHFIGHTERS
13
Tom 'Honey Badger' Aspinall

Tom
Aspinall
14-3-0		TITLE FIGHT
vs

Heavyweight
Curtis 'Razor' Blaydes

Curtis
Blaydes
18-4-0
12
Bobby 'King' Green

Bobby
Green
32-15-1
vs

Lightweight
Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett

Paddy
Pimblett
21-3-0
11
Christian Leroy Duncan

Christian
Leroy Duncan
10-1-0
vs

Middleweight
Gregory 'RoboCop' Rodrigues

Gregory
Rodrigues
15-5-0
10Arnold
Allen
19-3-0		FeatherweightGiga
Chikadze
15-3-0
9Muhammad
Mokaev
12-0-0		FlyweightManel
Kape
19-6-0
8Nathaniel
Wood
19-6-0		FeatherweightDaniel
Pineda
28-15-0
7Molly
McCann
14-6-0		StrawweightBruna
Brasil
9-4-1
6Caolan
Loughran
9-1-0		BantamweightJake
Hadley
10-3-0
5Michael
Parkin
9-0-0		HeavyweightLukasz
Brzeski
9-4-1
4Oban
Elliott
10-2-0		WelterweightPreston
Parsons
11-4-0
3Sam
Patterson
11-2-1		WelterweightKiefer
Crosbie
10-4-0
2Shauna
Bannon
5-1-0		StrawweightAlice
Ardelean
8-5-0
1Modestas
Bukauskas
15-6-0		Light HeavyweightMarcin
Prachnio
17-7-0

www.sherdog.com

UFC 304 - Edwards vs. Muhammad 2

UFC 304 - Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 pits Leon Rocky Edwards vs Belal Remember the Name Muhammad fight in Co-op Live, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England on Jul 27, 2024.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



Shillan & Duffy: UFC 304 Preview​

Jul 22, 2024 Shillan & Duffy

Keith and Ben preview UFC 304, with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights. Side topics of conversation include 1990s pro wrestler Rikishi and his wildly inappropriate finishing move, Pixar superheroine Mrs. Incredible, a hypothetical brawl at a Houston-area Waffle House and, of course, Bo Nickal.

0:00 Intro: A Hometown Home Run
7:12 Modestas Bukauskas (15-6) vs. Marcin Prachnio (17-7)
17:38 Shauna Bannon (5-1) vs. Alice Ardelean (8-5)
29:21 Sam Patterson (11-2-1) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (10-4)
37:48 Oban Elliott (10-2) vs. Preston Parsons (11-4)
46:02 Michael Parkin (9-0) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (9-4-1, 1 NC)
58:30 Caolan Loughran (9-1) vs. Jake Hadley (10-3)
1:07:10 Molly McCann (14-6) vs. Bruna Brasil (9-4-1)
1:20:42 Nathaniel Wood (19-6) vs. Daniel Pineda (28-15, 3 NC)
1:32:02 Muhammad Mokaev (12-0, 1 NC) vs. Manel Kape (19-6)
1:46:06 Arnold Allen (19-3) vs. Giga Chikadze (15-3)
1:57:13 Christian Leroy Duncan (10-1) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (15-5)
2:06:30 Bobby Green (32-15-1) vs. Paddy Pimblett (21-3)
2:22:54 Tom Aspinall (14-3) vs. Curtis Blaydes (18-4, 1 NC)
2:29:41 Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) vs. Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC)
3:05:07 A quick rundown of all the picks

Sherdog.com
 
IN IN IN IN and also IN

Great card, I am super excited for this one!! lots of good fights, should be a great event. See you all on saturday on playbyplay. Lets go!!!!!!. JBG sailing over to UK for this event to deliver us violence

tumblr_pqdnpdblPt1r2pp2to1_400.gif
 
Card looks like it could turn out boring, although I do see a few potential bangers in there.

Crosbie vs Patterson
Giga vs Allen
CLD vs G Rod
Pineda vs Wood
Green vs Pimblett

Got my eyes on these fights as far as entertainment value goes, think the main and co main are probably going to be grindy clinch heavy fights.
 
BjPenn2017 said:
Card looks like it could turn out boring, although I do see a few potential bangers in there.

Crosbie vs Patterson
Giga vs Allen
CLD vs G Rod
Pineda vs Wood
Green vs Pimblett

Got my eyes on these fights as far as entertainment value goes, think the main and co main are probably going to be grindy clinch heavy fights.
Click to expand...
Dont see the co-main going that way, Aspinalls fights have all been fairly short so im pretty confident in a finish on that one, the main event though for sure.
Looking forward to CLD/Robocop most of all, thats got banger written all over it.
 
