Pre-fight discussion UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 Sat. July 27 Early Prelims 6pm et ESPN+, Prelims 8pm et ESPN2/ESPN+, Main 10pm et PPV

Hey all there's a big card this weekend. Saturday July 27 live from Manchester, England it's UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2d for the Welterweight Championship. The Co-Main is for the Heavyweight Championship: Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes. What are your thoughts on the card. Care to share any previews or predictions? Stay tuned all week for more information and banter. Enjoy!
JUL 27, 2024CO-OP LIVE, MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, ENGLAND
Main Card PPV 10 PM et
Prelims ESPN2/ESPN+ 8 PM et
Early Prelims ESPN+ 6 PM et
Date/Time: Saturday 07.27.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Preliminary Card: ESPN, ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Co-op Live
Location: Manchester, England
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 14
Keith and Ben preview UFC 304, with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights. Side topics of conversation include 1990s pro wrestler Rikishi and his wildly inappropriate finishing move, Pixar superheroine Mrs. Incredible, a hypothetical brawl at a Houston-area Waffle House and, of course, Bo Nickal.
0:00 Intro: A Hometown Home Run
7:12 Modestas Bukauskas (15-6) vs. Marcin Prachnio (17-7)
17:38 Shauna Bannon (5-1) vs. Alice Ardelean (8-5)
29:21 Sam Patterson (11-2-1) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (10-4)
37:48 Oban Elliott (10-2) vs. Preston Parsons (11-4)
46:02 Michael Parkin (9-0) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (9-4-1, 1 NC)
58:30 Caolan Loughran (9-1) vs. Jake Hadley (10-3)
1:07:10 Molly McCann (14-6) vs. Bruna Brasil (9-4-1)
1:20:42 Nathaniel Wood (19-6) vs. Daniel Pineda (28-15, 3 NC)
1:32:02 Muhammad Mokaev (12-0, 1 NC) vs. Manel Kape (19-6)
1:46:06 Arnold Allen (19-3) vs. Giga Chikadze (15-3)
1:57:13 Christian Leroy Duncan (10-1) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (15-5)
2:06:30 Bobby Green (32-15-1) vs. Paddy Pimblett (21-3)
2:22:54 Tom Aspinall (14-3) vs. Curtis Blaydes (18-4, 1 NC)
2:29:41 Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) vs. Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC)
3:05:07 A quick rundown of all the picks
Sherdog.com
UFC 304 - EDWARDS VS. MUHAMMAD 2Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
MAIN EVENT TITLE FIGHT
WELTERWEIGHT
WELTERWEIGHT
LEON EDWARDS (22-3-0)
BELAL MUHAMMAD (23-3-0)
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|13
Tom
Aspinall
14-3-0
|TITLE FIGHT
Heavyweight
Curtis
Blaydes
18-4-0
|12
Bobby
Green
32-15-1
Lightweight
Paddy
Pimblett
21-3-0
|11
Christian
Leroy Duncan
10-1-0
Middleweight
Gregory
Rodrigues
15-5-0
|10
|Arnold
Allen
19-3-0
|Featherweight
|Giga
Chikadze
15-3-0
|9
|Muhammad
Mokaev
12-0-0
|Flyweight
|Manel
Kape
19-6-0
|8
|Nathaniel
Wood
19-6-0
|Featherweight
|Daniel
Pineda
28-15-0
|7
|Molly
McCann
14-6-0
|Strawweight
|Bruna
Brasil
9-4-1
|6
|Caolan
Loughran
9-1-0
|Bantamweight
|Jake
Hadley
10-3-0
|5
|Michael
Parkin
9-0-0
|Heavyweight
|Lukasz
Brzeski
9-4-1
|4
|Oban
Elliott
10-2-0
|Welterweight
|Preston
Parsons
11-4-0
|3
|Sam
Patterson
11-2-1
|Welterweight
|Kiefer
Crosbie
10-4-0
|2
|Shauna
Bannon
5-1-0
|Strawweight
|Alice
Ardelean
8-5-0
|1
|Modestas
Bukauskas
15-6-0
|Light Heavyweight
|Marcin
Prachnio
17-7-0
