Pre-fight discussion UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 Sat. July 27 Early Prelims 6pm et ESPN+, Prelims 8pm et ESPN2/ESPN+, Main 10pm et PPV

UFC 304 - EDWARDS VS. MUHAMMAD 2​

MAIN EVENT TITLE FIGHT

WELTERWEIGHT

​

UFC 304 - Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 UFC 304 - Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 pits Leon Rocky Edwards vs Belal Remember the Name Muhammad fight in Co-op Live, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England on Jul 27, 2024.

Shillan & Duffy: UFC 304 Preview​

Hey all there's a big card this weekend. Saturday July 27 live from Manchester, England it's UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2d for the Welterweight Championship. The Co-Main is for the Heavyweight Championship: Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes. What are your thoughts on the card. Care to share any previews or predictions? Stay tuned all week for more information and banter. Enjoy!JUL 27, 2024CO-OP LIVE, MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, ENGLANDMain Card PPV 10 PM etPrelims ESPN2/ESPN+ 8 PM etEarly Prelims ESPN+ 6 PM etDate/Time: Saturday 07.27.2024 at 06:00 PM ETU.S. Broadcast: Pay Per ViewPreliminary Card: ESPN, ESPN+Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship Ownership: EndeavorVenue: Co-op LiveLocation: Manchester, England Enclosure: OctagonMMA Bouts: 14Jul 22, 2024 Shillan & Duffy Keith and Ben preview UFC 304, with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights. Side topics of conversation include 1990s pro wrestler Rikishi and his wildly inappropriate finishing move, Pixar superheroine Mrs. Incredible, a hypothetical brawl at a Houston-area Waffle House and, of course, Bo Nickal. 0:00 Intro: A Hometown Home Run 7:12 Modestas Bukauskas (15-6) vs. Marcin Prachnio (17-7) 17:38 Shauna Bannon (5-1) vs. Alice Ardelean (8-5) 29:21 Sam Patterson (11-2-1) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (10-4) 37:48 Oban Elliott (10-2) vs. Preston Parsons (11-4) 46:02 Michael Parkin (9-0) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (9-4-1, 1 NC) 58:30 Caolan Loughran (9-1) vs. Jake Hadley (10-3) 1:07:10 Molly McCann (14-6) vs. Bruna Brasil (9-4-1) 1:20:42 Nathaniel Wood (19-6) vs. Daniel Pineda (28-15, 3 NC) 1:32:02 Muhammad Mokaev (12-0, 1 NC) vs. Manel Kape (19-6) 1:46:06 Arnold Allen (19-3) vs. Giga Chikadze (15-3) 1:57:13 Christian Leroy Duncan (10-1) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (15-5) 2:06:30 Bobby Green (32-15-1) vs. Paddy Pimblett (21-3) 2:22:54 Tom Aspinall (14-3) vs. Curtis Blaydes (18-4, 1 NC) 2:29:41 Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) vs. Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC) 3:05:07 A quick rundown of all the picksLatest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY... Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts Sherdog on Social Media:Follow on Twitter: sherdogdotcom Like on Facebook: officialsherdog Follow on Instagram: official_sherdog Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997. More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com