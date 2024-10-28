Pre-fight discusision UFC Fight Night 246 - Moreno vs. Albazi Nov. 2 Prelims 5pm et, Main 8pm et ESPN+

PurpleStorm
Hey buds grab a two-four as the UFC returns this weekend with UFC Fight Night 246 - Moreno vs. Albazi, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada (aka Cowtown). The main event is a flyweight match between Brandon Moreno v. Amir Albazi. Make it a double double for the solid Co-Main at women's flyweight Erin Blanchfeld vs. Rose Namajunas. The card features fan favorite Dereck Lewis and eight Canadians like "Power Bar" Marc-Andre Barriault, eh?
This is the pre-fight discussion thread where you can provide card updates and share your thoughts, breakdowns and predictions. There's many closely contested fights according to early odds. Let's hope it shows in the octagon. Throw a toque on your head and enjoy fight week!
Prelims ESPN+ 5 PM et
Main Card ESPN+ 8 PM et
- Date/Time: Saturday 11.02.2024 at 05:00 PM ET
- U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
- Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
- Ownership: Endeavor
- Venue: Rogers Place
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
- Enclosure: Octagon
- MMA Bouts: 14
UFC FIGHT NIGHT 246 - MORENO VS. ALBAZIUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
NOV 2, 2024
BRANDON MORENO21-8-2
MAIN EVENT
FLYWEIGHT
AMIR ALBAZI 17-1-0
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|13
Erin
Blanchfield
12-2-0
|Flyweight
Rose
Namajunas
13-6-0
|12
Derrick
Lewis
28-12-0
|Heavyweight
Jhonata
Diniz
8-0-0
|11
Caio
Machado
8-3-1
|Light Heavyweight
Brendson
Ribeiro
15-7-0
|10
Marc-Andre
Barriault
16-8-0
|Middleweight
Dustin
Stoltzfus
15-6-0
|9
Mike
Malott
10-2-1
|Welterweight
Trevin
Giles
16-6-0
|8
Aiemann
Zahabi
11-2-0
|Bantamweight
Pedro
Munhoz
20-9-0
|7
|Ariane
Lipski
17-9-0
|Flyweight
|Jasmine
Jasudavicius
11-3-0
|6
|Charles
Jourdain
15-8-1
|Bantamweight
|Victor
Henry
24-6-0
|5
|Alexander
Romanov
17-3-0
|Heavyweight
|Rodrigo
Nascimento
11-2-0
|4
|Jack
Shore
17-2-0
|Featherweight
|Youssef
Zalal
15-5-1
|3
|Serhiy
Sidey
10-2-0
|Bantamweight
|Garrett
Armfield
10-4-0
|2
|Chad
Anheliger
13-7-0
|Bantamweight
|Cody
Gibson
20-10-0
|1
|Jamey-Lyn
Horth
6-1-0
|Flyweight
|Ivana
Petrovic
7-1-0
Keith and Ben preview UFC Fight Night 246 with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights. UFC Edmonton inspired possibly the most disagreement in the show's history and more upset picks than usual. Side topics of conversation include overcooked hot dogs, the mythical creature that was "motivated B.J. Penn," and of course, Bo Nickal.
0:00 Intro: Grieving is a very personal process
8:38 Jamey-Lyn Horth (6-1) vs. Ivana Petrovic (7-1)
15:44 Chad Anheliger (13-7) vs. Cody Gibson (20-10)
23:29 Serhiy Sidey (10-2) vs. Garrett Armfield (10-4)
30:11 Jack Shore (17-2) vs. Youssef Zalal (15-5-1)
43:26 Alexander Romanov (17-3) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (11-2, 1 NC)
56:44 Charles Jourdain (15-8-1) vs. Victor Henry (24-6, 1 NC)
1:06:12 Ariane Lipski (17-9) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (11-3)
1:16:04 Aiemann Zahabi (11-2) vs. Pedro Munhoz (20-9, 2 NC)
1:27:31 Mike Malott (10-2-1) vs. Trevin Giles (16-6)
1:39:13 Marc-Andre Barriault (16-8, 1 NC) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (15-6)
1:48:26 Caio Machado (8-3-1) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (15-7)
1:58:15 Derrick Lewis (28-12, 1 NC) vs. Jhonata Diniz (8-0)
2:11:49 Erin Blanchfield (12-2) vs. Rose Namajunas (13-6)
2:27:56 Brandon Moreno (21-8-2) vs. Amir Albazi (18-1)
2:39:44 A quick rundown of all the picks
Shillan and Duffy: UFC Fight Night 246 Preview
Keith and Ben preview UFC Edmonton with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights. This card inspired possibly the most disagreement in the show's history and more upset picks than usual.
