Pre-fight discusision UFC Fight Night 246 - Moreno vs. Albazi Nov. 2 Prelims 5pm et, Main 8pm et ESPN+

Hey buds grab a two-four as the UFC returns this weekend with UFC Fight Night 246 - Moreno vs. Albazi, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada (aka Cowtown). The main event is a flyweight match between Brandon Moreno v. Amir Albazi. Make it a double double for the solid Co-Main at women's flyweight Erin Blanchfeld vs. Rose Namajunas. The card features fan favorite Dereck Lewis and eight Canadians like "Power Bar" Marc-Andre Barriault, eh?

This is the pre-fight discussion thread where you can provide card updates and share your thoughts, breakdowns and predictions. There's many closely contested fights according to early odds. Let's hope it shows in the octagon. Throw a toque on your head and enjoy fight week!


Prelims ESPN+ 5 PM et
Main Card ESPN+ 8 PM et

UFC Fight Night

UFC FIGHT NIGHT 246 - MORENO VS. ALBAZI​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
NOV 2, 2024
Canada
ROGERS PLACE, EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA

Brandon 'The Assassin Baby' Moreno

BRANDON MORENO

21-8-2
MAIN EVENT
vs

FLYWEIGHT


AMIR ALBAZI 17-1-0​

MATCHFIGHTERS
13
Erin 'Cold Blooded' Blanchfield

Erin
Blanchfield
12-2-0		Flyweight
Rose 'Thug' Namajunas

Rose
Namajunas
13-6-0
12
Derrick 'The Black Beast' Lewis

Derrick
Lewis
28-12-0		Heavyweight
Jhonata Diniz

Jhonata
Diniz
8-0-0
11
Caio 'Bigfoot' Machado

Caio
Machado
8-3-1		Light Heavyweight
Brendson 'The Gorilla' Ribeiro

Brendson
Ribeiro
15-7-0
10
Marc-Andre 'Power Bar' Barriault

Marc-Andre
Barriault
16-8-0		Middleweight
Dustin Stoltzfus

Dustin
Stoltzfus
15-6-0
9
Mike 'Proper' Malott

Mike
Malott
10-2-1		Welterweight
Trevin 'The Problem' Giles

Trevin
Giles
16-6-0
8
Aiemann Zahabi

Aiemann
Zahabi
11-2-0		Bantamweight
Pedro 'The Young Punisher' Munhoz

Pedro
Munhoz
20-9-0
7Ariane
Lipski
17-9-0		FlyweightJasmine
Jasudavicius
11-3-0
6Charles
Jourdain
15-8-1		BantamweightVictor
Henry
24-6-0
5Alexander
Romanov
17-3-0		HeavyweightRodrigo
Nascimento
11-2-0
4Jack
Shore
17-2-0		FeatherweightYoussef
Zalal
15-5-1
3Serhiy
Sidey
10-2-0		BantamweightGarrett
Armfield
10-4-0
2Chad
Anheliger
13-7-0		BantamweightCody
Gibson
20-10-0
1Jamey-Lyn
Horth
6-1-0		FlyweightIvana
Petrovic
7-1-0

Keith and Ben preview UFC Fight Night 246 with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights. UFC Edmonton inspired possibly the most disagreement in the show's history and more upset picks than usual. Side topics of conversation include overcooked hot dogs, the mythical creature that was "motivated B.J. Penn," and of course, Bo Nickal.



0:00 Intro: Grieving is a very personal process
8:38 Jamey-Lyn Horth (6-1) vs. Ivana Petrovic (7-1)
15:44 Chad Anheliger (13-7) vs. Cody Gibson (20-10)
23:29 Serhiy Sidey (10-2) vs. Garrett Armfield (10-4)
30:11 Jack Shore (17-2) vs. Youssef Zalal (15-5-1)
43:26 Alexander Romanov (17-3) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (11-2, 1 NC)
56:44 Charles Jourdain (15-8-1) vs. Victor Henry (24-6, 1 NC)
1:06:12 Ariane Lipski (17-9) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (11-3)
1:16:04 Aiemann Zahabi (11-2) vs. Pedro Munhoz (20-9, 2 NC)
1:27:31 Mike Malott (10-2-1) vs. Trevin Giles (16-6)
1:39:13 Marc-Andre Barriault (16-8, 1 NC) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (15-6)
1:48:26 Caio Machado (8-3-1) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (15-7)
1:58:15 Derrick Lewis (28-12, 1 NC) vs. Jhonata Diniz (8-0)
2:11:49 Erin Blanchfield (12-2) vs. Rose Namajunas (13-6)
2:27:56 Brandon Moreno (21-8-2) vs. Amir Albazi (18-1)
2:39:44 A quick rundown of all the picks
www.sherdog.com

Shillan and Duffy: UFC Fight Night 246 Preview

Keith and Ben preview UFC Edmonton with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights. This card inspired possibly the most disagreement in the show's history and more upset picks than usual.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY...
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts
Sherdog on Social Media: Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog
#UFCEdmonton

Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.

More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
 
Last edited:
There's actually a few decent fights floating around on this card and I'm intrigued to see if Albazi passes the test to get a title shot.
 
