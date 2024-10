Pre-fight discusision UFC Fight Night 246 - Moreno vs. Albazi Nov. 2 Prelims 5pm et, Main 8pm et ESPN+

Hey buds grab a two-four as the UFC returns this weekend with UFC Fight Night 246 - Moreno vs. Albazi, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada (aka Cowtown). The main event is a flyweight match between Brandon Moreno v. Amir Albazi. Make it a double double for the solid Co-Main at women's flyweight Erin Blanchfeld vs. Rose Namajunas. The card features fan favorite Dereck Lewis and eight Canadians like "Power Bar" Marc-Andre Barriault, eh? ​

This is the pre-fight discussion thread where you can provide card updates and share your thoughts, breakdowns and predictions. There's many closely contested fights according to early odds. Let's hope it shows in the octagon. Throw a toque on your head and enjoy fight week! ​

Date/Time: Saturday 11.02.2024 at 05:00 PM ET

U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+

Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship

Ownership: Endeavor

Venue: Rogers Place

Location: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Enclosure: Octagon

MMA Bouts: 14

UFC FIGHT NIGHT 246 - MORENO VS. ALBAZI​

Shillan and Duffy: UFC Fight Night 246 Preview Keith and Ben preview UFC Edmonton with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights. This card inspired possibly the most disagreement in the show's history and more upset picks than usual.

Prelims ESPN+ 5 PM etMain Card ESPN+ 8 PM etNOV 2, 2024ROGERS PLACE, EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA21-8-2FLYWEIGHTKeith and Ben preview UFC Fight Night 246 with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights. UFC Edmonton inspired possibly the most disagreement in the show's history and more upset picks than usual. Side topics of conversation include overcooked hot dogs, the mythical creature that was "motivated B.J. Penn," and of course, Bo Nickal. 0:00 Intro: Grieving is a very personal process 8:38 Jamey-Lyn Horth (6-1) vs. Ivana Petrovic (7-1) 15:44 Chad Anheliger (13-7) vs. Cody Gibson (20-10) 23:29 Serhiy Sidey (10-2) vs. Garrett Armfield (10-4) 30:11 Jack Shore (17-2) vs. Youssef Zalal (15-5-1) 43:26 Alexander Romanov (17-3) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (11-2, 1 NC) 56:44 Charles Jourdain (15-8-1) vs. Victor Henry (24-6, 1 NC) 1:06:12 Ariane Lipski (17-9) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (11-3) 1:16:04 Aiemann Zahabi (11-2) vs. Pedro Munhoz (20-9, 2 NC) 1:27:31 Mike Malott (10-2-1) vs. Trevin Giles (16-6) 1:39:13 Marc-Andre Barriault (16-8, 1 NC) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (15-6) 1:48:26 Caio Machado (8-3-1) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (15-7) 1:58:15 Derrick Lewis (28-12, 1 NC) vs. Jhonata Diniz (8-0) 2:11:49 Erin Blanchfield (12-2) vs. Rose Namajunas (13-6) 2:27:56 Brandon Moreno (21-8-2) vs. Amir Albazi (18-1) 2:39:44 A quick rundown of all the picks