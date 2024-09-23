PowerSlap (slap fighting) results in visible signs of concussion 80% of the time, according to study

usernamee said: So they looked at guys getting slapped and said "that could've been a concussion"



you can do that with an ice hockey game and said there could've been 100 concussions potentially.. Click to expand...

Changes in alertness or consciousness

Confusion that doesn't go away

Seizures

Muscle weakness on one or both sides of the body

Pupils of the eyes that are not equal in size

Symptoms in just one eye

Unusual eye movements

Repeated vomiting

Walking or balance problems

Unconsciousness for a longer period of time or that continues (coma)

I don't think they just looked at them and said "that could've been a concussion", as it clearly states they looked for "".Those might include any of the following, which is just an AI generated list and not a conclusive one:How much of a view they can get of the eyes I wouldn't know, but I'm going to hazard a guess that the fellas aren't all there immediately after a slap and are showing "at least one sign of brain injury". This is totally different to most punches landed in MMA, where most guys "look" to be fully aware of what's going on.