PowerSlap (slap fighting) results in visible signs of concussion 80% of the time, according to study

m2kea8iqhlqd1.jpeg


www.vice.com

Slap Fighting Study Finds Brain Injury Signs in 80% of Competitors

In the first academic study on professional slap fighting, researchers found more than half of the slap sequences resulted in visible signs of concussion.
Slap Fighting Trauma | University of Pittsburgh

University of Pittsburgh researchers publish paper in JAMA Surgery describing the potential concussion dangers in slap fighting activity.
dana-white-dana-white-slurp.gif
 
They could had just buy me a dave's double and I would had told them the same thing, no need for a study.
 
I'm suprised. But Dana has to give money as sacrifice to his God. The profit God. He is a good disciple. He prays to his money every night.
 
So they looked at guys getting slapped and said "that could've been a concussion"

you can do that with an ice hockey game and said there could've been 100 concussions potentially..
 
usernamee said:
So they looked at guys getting slapped and said "that could've been a concussion"

you can do that with an ice hockey game and said there could've been 100 concussions potentially..
Yes but in hockey there is the choice, the chance to avoid it.
 
HHJ said:
You can defend yourself. That's not being a pussy. In slap boxing you have to take it. It's the dumbest idea of all time
I'm just kidding

but the defence is not signing the paper to do the thing, it is what it is

it's violence and violence is always nice
 
Well yeah. There's a big difference between trained fighters who are allowed to defend themselves and bums who have to let their opponent hit them square in the jaw.
 
usernamee said:
So they looked at guys getting slapped and said "that could've been a concussion"

you can do that with an ice hockey game and said there could've been 100 concussions potentially..
I don't think they just looked at them and said "that could've been a concussion", as it clearly states they looked for "visible signs of concussion".

Those might include any of the following, which is just an AI generated list and not a conclusive one:
  • Changes in alertness or consciousness
  • Confusion that doesn't go away
  • Seizures
  • Muscle weakness on one or both sides of the body
  • Pupils of the eyes that are not equal in size
  • Symptoms in just one eye
  • Unusual eye movements
  • Repeated vomiting
  • Walking or balance problems
  • Unconsciousness for a longer period of time or that continues (coma)
How much of a view they can get of the eyes I wouldn't know, but I'm going to hazard a guess that the fellas aren't all there immediately after a slap and are showing "at least one sign of brain injury". This is totally different to most punches landed in MMA, where most guys "look" to be fully aware of what's going on.
 
I think my main point of my first post is that this "research" sounds extremely loosey goosey. It just sounds like some dudes watched tape of people getting slapped and now they could throw this enticing headline on it


@Siver! yeah exactly, just looked at them

Even at a hospital with all the tools at your disposal and the patient in front of you there's no 100% way of determining if a concussion has happened or not
 
usernamee said:
I'm just kidding

but the defence is not signing the paper to do the thing, it is what it is

it's violence and violence is always nice
Im all for the violence man

but just standing there and recieving the blow with no defense is asinine.

It shouldnt be a thing.
 
