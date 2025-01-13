Poutine vs. Carne Asada fries

Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.
Poutine is a funny one. If you've had shitty gravy with shitty cheese on shitty fries, you might think you know about poutine, bht the real stuff with proper kennebec potato fries, real cheese curds and properly-made gravy - that poutine is delicious, and represents a whole other level of delicious beyond fries with gravy and cheese.
That said, carne asade fries - the guac and pico de gallo and lime juice can bring a much lighter, fresher, zestier element that contrasts with the heavy fried taste of tbe French fries.
I'd honestly say it's a tie for me. Depends on how hungry I am, if I feel like something on the heavy side of heavy or the light side of heavy