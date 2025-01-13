Poutine vs. Carne Asada fries

Poutine is a funny one. If you've had shitty gravy with shitty cheese on shitty fries, you might think you know about poutine, bht the real stuff with proper kennebec potato fries, real cheese curds and properly-made gravy - that poutine is delicious, and represents a whole other level of delicious beyond fries with gravy and cheese.That said, carne asade fries - the guac and pico de gallo and lime juice can bring a much lighter, fresher, zestier element that contrasts with the heavy fried taste of tbe French fries.I'd honestly say it's a tie for me. Depends on how hungry I am, if I feel like something on the heavy side of heavy or the light side of heavyCarne asada fries/poutine(t) #1Chili fries #2Dutch patatjes oorlog ("war fries") (unranked)