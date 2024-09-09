Social PotWR Jungle run off

You have two votes. Pick your favorite candidates

LMP

LMP

Welcome to the Jungle we are going to vote for the top for candidates here. The top four will go to the Semifinals. You will have two votes and they will be public. Each of our wonderful candidates have been given the opportunity to write a speech. Some may drop out at this point but they will still appear on the ballot.

The candidates will make their pitches to you. Choose wisely.
 
@Rob Battisti

The War Room is a cesspool of humanity.

But — it is our cesspool.

As any real Sherdogger knows, there is no other social platform that compares to what we have. We aren’t tranny loving Redditors or free speech hating Facebookers. We don’t adhere to the community notes of X.

We are The War Room.

We sit here and spend our hours fighting over bullshit that doesn’t even matter to us, really. You know why? Because it’s fun.

I contend there is no better place in the world to get news than Sherdog’s beloved War Room.

We were here when the bombs went off in Boston.

We were here in December of 2019 when The China Virus was being covered up.

We were here when the paragliders landed at the rave in Israel.

Left, Right or Non-Existent Center — Sherdog allows you to express your idiotic opinions without heavy censorship. Just don’t use the G word for some reason.


I want to be your President because, as the biggest moron here, I will continue to fight to ensure your dumb opinion is heard.

We must fight the sophists and we must fight the communists — otherwise, this beautiful last bastion of hope will be lost.

Vote for me to become your President.

Remember a Vote for Battisti is a vote for yourself.
 
@Andy Capp

Fellow sherbros and sherbras, heed my words. This is an occasion of absolutely miniscule significance yet it demands your attention.

I stand before you, seeking your vote for President of the War Room, leaving nothing hidden, nothing unknown about the quality of my character, which you may judge for yourself vie my post history. But were I to save you the effort, you'd find my willingness to admit error is mirrored by my dedication to establishing the truth above all. If that alone should garner your vote, I humbly thank you.

I understand how that may fall short of your expectations so let's get down to brass tacks. What kind of War Room president do you want? Do you want some high tower dictating meddler who will seek to continually expand his authority in order to better strive against his enemies (and get himself banned in the process like previous presidents), or do you want a president who will be almost entirely hands off due to not giving a shit about this stuff to the point of dashing off this speech in the final hours of the day it was due to be submitted? Or, looking at it another way, if someone is going to get banned over this, apparently, who would you like it to be?

I argue War Room topics with vigor at times but to me, this ain't that. I'm in this for the fun and games and for an overall boost in entertainment value during this crazy election season. Should I be granted a President's Thread as has been the case in the past I promise it will be a place for gags, and not the nasty kind where you're choking on your own bullshit like so many of my opponents have experienced.

And with that, I'm out. Good night and good news.
 
@luckyshot

Friends, Romans, Russian influencers, lend me your personal information,

I come not to praise the WR, but to bury it.

A deep and penetrating malaise has swept over our lands, penetrating into the marrow of our bones and the cockles of our hearts and the very fibers of our being.

Liberals! Conservatives! Moderates!

Think on it carefully.

If my opponents were to win, I shudder to think. The most terrible things imaginable.

Inflation? Tripled! Gas? A zillion dollars an ounce! Immigrants? Running train on everyone you know every day! Right on the front lawn (that they really didn't even do a great job on).

Terrible.

But I am here to tell you it doesn't have to be this way.

There can be light and joy. We can have not just a brat summer, but a brat forever!

When I am POTWR, all of your posts will receive more likes than they currently do.

Moderators will treat you more fairly and smite your enemies as they so richly deserve.

If you have obvious mommy or daddy issues, that's OK. I won't call you on your bullshit, and neither will anyone else.

When I am POTWR, I will do literally whatever you want, and I will do it without any hesitation or moral scrupples whatsoever.

Together, we will be respected and feared. Our testosterone levels will reach new, previously unthought of super clinical levels (did I mention that I am writing this between sets 12 and 13 of 700 lb deadlifts at the personal gym that I built on the back of my shooting range/ cattle farm/ bbq restaurant?).

I have personally served on the front lines of every major American war. This makes me the only candidate for peace.

I promise to pick a VP of the gender, race, body type, and facial hair status of your choosing, but only because they happen to be the most qualified candidate.

Of course, I will fix the deficit while cutting taxes and not affecting any programs that you care about. That goes without saying.

Now, you may be asking, "cuckybot, can you really do any of this?"

No. No I can't.

But WE can.

Together, WE can do all this and MORE.

So, do the thing that is the thing to do and make the WR great again as the last time you thougt it was great (a lot of people are saying that was the first time I was POTWR the last time. A LOT of people are saying this. A LOT.).

I love you all on a madly passionate and deeply personal level. Just for being you.

And we will all learn something in the end...

something about who we truly are.

Psalms 347:19

"God bless us, every one!"

Valhalla!!!

(Any racist dog whistles were purely coincidental and unintended.)
 
@MetalGearTrump

Folks, my message is simple.... We are a forum in decline, and it's not just because of the low T, politically correct NONSENSE.. No, no, no there’s COLLUSION (Deep State Redacted)We’ve got (Deep State Redacted) Andy Crapp teaming up (Deep State Redacted)—yes, I’m talking about (Deep State Redacted) and (Deep State Redacted) . They’re working together to bring down our campaign. (Deep State Redacted) folks. They’re (Deep State Redacted) Just look at the yellow cards issued to me as I launched my campaign. They're SCARED, they know we've (Deep State Redacted).

We also have LoserShot, and yes I'm talking about @luckyshot (the only lucky part is that he's still allowed to post) is out there pretending to be (Deep State Redacted), but he’s been pulling strings behind the scenes, trying to (Deep State Redacted). He's working with the (Deep State Redacted). Infractions, thread deletions, all part of the (Deep State Redacted). You’ve all seen it! They know we’re the only ones who can fix this place. They can’t stand that we’re fighting for free speech! We can't even call a (Deep State Redacted)You all know what I mean!That’s why they’re coming at us with everything they’ve got.


But guess what? We don’t care. (Deep State Redacted). We’re going to take back the War Room from these (Deep State Redacted), and we’re going to make this forum GREAT AGAIN. The real debates, the uncensored banter, the total (Deep State Redacted) PC culture it’s all coming back!

Please PEACEFULLY make your voices heard at the polls! (Deep State Redacted)


Remember that The Deep State (Deep State Redacted) is very wonderful, (Deep State Redacted) the mods (Deep State Redacted) do (Deep State Redacted) a(Deep State Redacted) great(Deep State Redacted) job (Deep State Redacted)
 
Incredible! The biased mods are at it again, censoring my campaign speech because they're scared of the truth! Total ERECTION INTERFERENCE The War Room deserves better than this rigged system that shuts down real voices. They’re desperate to keep me out because they know I'm going to WIN and take back the forum from their low-energy, left-leaning agenda. Unbelievable! #StopTheSteal
 
lol
 
No one is voting for someone with Dubs!!!
 
As a matter of record, it’s clear I have a tremendous advantage over my opponents:

- Earliest Join Date
- Best Post to Like Ratio (even with the site refresh nuke)
- Perfect WR bet record of 2-0 against the two biggest Deep Staters on this forum @LMP and @Jack V Savage

If you want consistency and truth — vote for me!
 
Vote for Rob and you'll get exactly that, ROBBED!

He's just another establishment drone pretending to be centrist
 
Deep State News with a live fact check. @cottagecheesefan has the earliest join date.
 
Were the DSR parts part of the speech or did @LMP have to intervene?
 
I'm still waiting on my bitcoins... <{fry}>
 
I couldn’t even get halfway through Angry Andy’s speech without falling asleep
 
