Friends, Romans, Russian influencers, lend me your personal information,I come not to praise the WR, but to bury it.A deep and penetrating malaise has swept over our lands, penetrating into the marrow of our bones and the cockles of our hearts and the very fibers of our being.Liberals! Conservatives! Moderates!Think on it carefully.If my opponents were to win, I shudder to think. The most terrible things imaginable.Inflation? Tripled! Gas? A zillion dollars an ounce! Immigrants? Running train on everyone you know every day! Right on the front lawn (that they really didn't even do a great job on).Terrible.But I am here to tell you it doesn't have to be this way.There can be light and joy. We can have not just a brat summer, but a brat forever!When I am POTWR, all of your posts will receive more likes than they currently do.Moderators will treat you more fairly and smite your enemies as they so richly deserve.If you have obvious mommy or daddy issues, that's OK. I won't call you on your bullshit, and neither will anyone else.When I am POTWR, I will do literally whatever you want, and I will do it without any hesitation or moral scrupples whatsoever.Together, we will be respected and feared. Our testosterone levels will reach new, previously unthought of super clinical levels (did I mention that I am writing this between sets 12 and 13 of 700 lb deadlifts at the personal gym that I built on the back of my shooting range/ cattle farm/ bbq restaurant?).I have personally served on the front lines of every major American war. This makes me the only candidate for peace.I promise to pick a VP of the gender, race, body type, and facial hair status of your choosing, but only because they happen to be the most qualified candidate.Of course, I will fix the deficit while cutting taxes and not affecting any programs that you care about. That goes without saying.Now, you may be asking, "cuckybot, can you really do any of this?"No. No I can't.But WE can.Together, WE can do all this and MORE.So, do the thing that is the thing to do and make the WR great again as the last time you thougt it was great (a lot of people are saying that was the first time I was POTWR the last time. A LOT of people are saying this. A LOT.).I love you all on a madly passionate and deeply personal level. Just for being you.And we will all learn something in the end...something about who we truly are.Psalms 347:19"God bless us, every one!"Valhalla!!!(Any racist dog whistles were purely coincidental and unintended.)