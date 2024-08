tornado362 said:



- Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland II

- Israel Adesanya vs. Jiri Prochazka

- Kamaru Usman vs. Brady/Burns winner

- Themba Gorimbo vs. Vicente Luque

- David Onama vs. Dan Ige

- Manel Kape vs. Bruno da Silva

- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcin Tybura (if Nzechukwu beats De Lima)

- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Pat Sabatini

- Youssef Zalal vs. Alex Caceres

- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Bruno Silva

- Cameron Saaiman vs. Cody Stamann

- Carlston Harris vs. Sam Patterson

- Abu Azaitar vs. Robert Bryczek





Reckon this could make a good PPV for early next year, an african fighter in every fight. Some would need to pick up a win before next year to get the opponent listed (David Onama etc.), but this would be a decent PPV





Here's a mock card:- Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland II- Israel Adesanya vs. Jiri Prochazka- Kamaru Usman vs. Brady/Burns winner- Themba Gorimbo vs. Vicente Luque- David Onama vs. Dan Ige- Manel Kape vs. Bruno da Silva- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcin Tybura (if Nzechukwu beats De Lima)- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Pat Sabatini- Youssef Zalal vs. Alex Caceres- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Bruno Silva- Cameron Saaiman vs. Cody Stamann- Carlston Harris vs. Sam Patterson- Abu Azaitar vs. Robert BryczekReckon this could make a good PPV for early next year, an african fighter in every fight. Some would need to pick up a win before next year to get the opponent listed (David Onama etc.), but this would be a decent PPV @Siver! not sure if you're also into card builders, but tagged you just in case Click to expand...

Koala said: Only modern indoor arena is in Pretoria, 1 hour from JoBurg

This is where the EFC, the main local MMA org hosts its cards



Card:

- DDP vs Strickland

- Usman vs Garry

- Kape vs Steve Erceg

- JC Lamprecht vs Belgaroui (if he's signed on DWCS) or Navajo Sterling (if he's signed on DWCS)

- Cameron Saaiman vs Musasa (if he's signed on DWCS) or Ricky Turcios

- Mark Hulme vs Thempa Gorimbo

- Kubanza vs Njokuani

- Ndebele vs Yanis Ghemmouri

- Zulu vs Felipe dos Santos

- Roedie Ruts vs Manolo Zecchini

- Biko vs Mitch Raposo

- JP Kruger vs Chad Hanekom Click to expand...

Yeah man, based on what the UFC has in house (which is going to be critical and make up at least 75 % of the card) I think this pretty much nails it.The main event is nailed on if it happened soon, the co-main is an, and would garner huge excitement. Usman's gotta be there, but it can't be against an elite guy (maybe Colby for the shits and giggles?).But I like this idea too, getting some local talent in there - but I'm not sure they would go quite so n00b-heavy, but it's good shit from Koala as usual.This is certainly more the level of UFC Noche, though, which is going to be far more reliant on 'sizzle' than meaningful fights.What can I add? Well, I dunno really, perhaps if Kamaru is on there he smuggles his little (big) brother on:Muhammad Usman vs Hamdy Abdelwahab, maybe, in an all-African fight?I can see them drawing from France, too, so Oumar Sy vs someone (depending on results), you could perhaps replace Carlston Harris with that, but I think you're both bang on here.