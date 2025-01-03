potential footage of Miguel Torres wrestling as a kid





My buddy from northern Indiana sent me this highlight video of Miguel Torres wrestling 6-8 graders as a 5th grader. They are from the same area in Indiana, so I assume it’s legit.



Can you see Torres’ potential from such a young age? His athleticism and technique seem top notch, especially because he was wrestling older kids in a top 10 wrestling state. He was at one point the top 135’er in the world, but i wouid think his mma wrestling would have been better based on the vid. Maybe he transitioned to mma too early to fulfill his potential in wrestling.



Thoughts?