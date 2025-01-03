potential footage of Miguel Torres wrestling as a kid

My buddy from northern Indiana sent me this highlight video of Miguel Torres wrestling 6-8 graders as a 5th grader. They are from the same area in Indiana, so I assume it’s legit.

Can you see Torres’ potential from such a young age? His athleticism and technique seem top notch, especially because he was wrestling older kids in a top 10 wrestling state. He was at one point the top 135’er in the world, but i wouid think his mma wrestling would have been better based on the vid. Maybe he transitioned to mma too early to fulfill his potential in wrestling.

Thoughts?
 
He was doing okay in the UFC but then did a rapey joke and was ended.
Twas never my friend
 
