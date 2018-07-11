Post your dog (and rate my dog)

Alright i did a search and couldn't find this thread having been made in the past 12 months.
Everyone knows dogs are mans best friend. They are the greatest animals to ever walk gods green earth.
I wanted to share some pics of my best buddy, Alfie. Feel free to rate him out of 10, then share a photo of your own pooch for the berry to enjoy.

Alfie is a kelpie x staffy and has oodles of personality. He is great with other dogs and with adults and kids. He has three close friends which i can also post photos of if required.

This is him at 10 weeks old (both photos)
XqyRZk8.jpg

tHqgyS9.jpg


This is him at 2 years old.

5ZEHxs1.jpg

tIMKzBQ.jpg
 
very cute a Pets mart dime. Would pet
 
I would eat that baby. nom nom nom. Very cute.
 
i rate your dog VERY GOOD BOY / 10
 
i rate your dog VERY GOOD BOY / 10
 
maxresdefault.jpg

As long as you keep him busy he's generally a good boy. Great guard dog, but maybe a bit too territorial.
 
What a silly thread.

All dogs are 10/10.
 
