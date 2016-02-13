Post Pic of your Pet.

EJAXXX said: @AgentSmecker



Your dog looks like the Land rover of pets.



Beautiful. I would have rode that guy into battle. Your dog looks like the Land rover of pets.Beautiful. I would have rode that guy into battle. Click to expand...

Thanks man. He was a fucking legend. Absolute top bloke and best friend any man could ever hope for. Took me so long to get over him and I still tear up looking at his pics. Haven't had the heart to get another but I rescue and rehab pijies now, they are ungrateful little bastards but I love them all the same.