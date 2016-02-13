Post Pic of your Pet.

ShinkanPo

ShinkanPo

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Nov 12, 2011
Messages
36,212
Reaction score
5,186
So post some pics of your favorite pet

This is our Family pet. Of all our dogs he is my favorite as he is the friendliest.

Oh its his Birthday today Feb 14. His name is Val, short for Valentine.


Feb 14, 2004 - Oct 21, 2014
2u7403q.jpg

idg2dt.jpg
 
This is Zack.

She's almost twenty now.

a3c8p4.jpg



Zack with Bailey, who is no longer with us.

juu9m9.jpg
 
Loiosh said:
This is Zack.

She's almost twenty now.

a3c8p4.jpg
Click to expand...

Wow Zack is old almost 20?

I never had cats that lived that long.

Years ago a neighbors cat stole one of our kittens I let her keep it since her kitties all died.
 
Fred and Daisy doing their two favorite things, fuckin and fightin

CAM00087_zpsreakhrhb.jpg


CAM00077_zpsadjieb5l.jpg
 
2014-09-15164337_zps0c0ca8d1.jpg

19190868336_a40360db63_k.jpg
His name is Ollie and he's the greatest companion a living being could ask for. We are out chilling in the sun right now
 
Last edited:
my poor boy passed away just a couple weeks ago

he was always a great friend to me

CliffonBed.jpg
 
Last edited:
This is Blanche Deveraux.
10369745_10152472101792728_2762336081025597443_n.jpg

First time seeing snow......
1743645_10152251691552728_1470904385_n.jpg
 
Last edited:
My boy Oscar, lost him 5 years ago, rest his beautiful soul
167453_10150121094161667_4985757_n.jpg

182919_10150143708101667_7678426_n.jpg

954761_10151837810736667_1701030384_n.jpg

PICT1652.jpg


And here's the animals I share my home with these days :)

4souls2.jpg
 
@AgentSmecker

Your dog looks like the Land rover of pets.

Beautiful. I would have rode that guy into battle.
 
Jack (black and white) and Ozzy:



Killer:

 
EJAXXX said:
@AgentSmecker

Your dog looks like the Land rover of pets.

Beautiful. I would have rode that guy into battle.
Click to expand...

Thanks man. He was a fucking legend. Absolute top bloke and best friend any man could ever hope for. Took me so long to get over him and I still tear up looking at his pics. Haven't had the heart to get another but I rescue and rehab pijies now, they are ungrateful little bastards but I love them all the same.
 
AgentSmecker said:
My boy Oscar, lost him 5 years ago, rest his beautiful soul
167453_10150121094161667_4985757_n.jpg

182919_10150143708101667_7678426_n.jpg

954761_10151837810736667_1701030384_n.jpg

PICT1652.jpg


And here's the animals I share my home with these days :)

4souls2.jpg
Click to expand...

And here I wasn't going to post a picture of my lame ass pet.

Ly4NorA.jpg


Had 11 doves at one point but the parents died and the rest were all given away. Boo is the last man standing. 16 years old this year.
 
d6e4a67e-ebb8-4e99-9fe5-49941224c01f_zpsmmirkosc.jpg


My mantis Emma, she died last year. She got a lot bigger than this. I loved this bitch
 
IMG_1362.jpg


This is Rosie. We actually adopted her a year ago tomorrow. We named her Rosie since we got her on Valentines Day.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,984
Messages
56,682,855
Members
175,348
Latest member
Yusufahmed

Share this page

Back
Top