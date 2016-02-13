Post Pic of your Pet.

ShinkanPo
So post some pics of your favorite pet
This is our Family pet. Of all our dogs he is my favorite as he is the friendliest.
Oh its his Birthday today Feb 14. His name is Val, short for Valentine.
Feb 14, 2004 - Oct 21, 2014
