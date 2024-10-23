Crime Post-election riot/violence predictions? How bad will things get?

I predict it will be worse than the riots of 2020 by far, which were far worse than the storming of the capital as far as monetary and physical damage to cities and businesses. It's going to be really, really bad.

Every major university will be flooded with violent protests, and every major city will have riots in the streets. Fires, burned down businesses, people assaulted and severely hurt. There will likely be multiple deaths. After years of simmering and growing hatred between the two sides, the election results will be like a damn suddenly cracking wide open, or a spark setting flames to a house soaked in gasoline.

I'll bump this thread a few days after the winner is announced and we'll see if I'm right. How about you all? Do you see it getting as bad as I do?
 
Whoever loses should just concede gracefully. Hopefully there won’t be too much BS from sore people in the losing side.

And yeah, Trump should’ve conceded in 2020 and he’d be a lot higher in the polls this time around.
 
I predict it will be worse than the riots of 2020 by far, which were far worse than the storming of the capital
i like that the example of protest you're expecting post-election is not the one that actually happened after an election.
 
i like that the example of protest you're expecting post-election is not the one that actually happened after an election.
Who cares? It's a large protest based on a what became a very political event that happened just a few years ago. There's nothing else in recent memory to compare it to.
 
Meh. Good thing results won’t be announced on election night. If Kamala loses things will be normal, with maybe some sorrow marches in the streets. If trump loses, it will be false accusations of stolen elections and mass voter fraud. There will be lawsuits and calls from the loser to “fight fight fight” and “stolen election”. There will be chaos like January 6 plus 9/11 times 1000 squared and trump will take off for Venezuela in the madness.
 
Nothing no matter which side wins. At this point, people are just too tired.
 
