I predict it will be worse than the riots of 2020 by far, which were far worse than the storming of the capital as far as monetary and physical damage to cities and businesses. It's going to be really, really bad.



Every major university will be flooded with violent protests, and every major city will have riots in the streets. Fires, burned down businesses, people assaulted and severely hurt. There will likely be multiple deaths. After years of simmering and growing hatred between the two sides, the election results will be like a damn suddenly cracking wide open, or a spark setting flames to a house soaked in gasoline.



I'll bump this thread a few days after the winner is announced and we'll see if I'm right. How about you all? Do you see it getting as bad as I do?