A movie called "young people fucking " from 2007. I can't find the clip on youtube because it's a sex scene, but it was the "friends" couple. She starts asking him for dirty talk.





EDIT: Found it LOL



At the 5 minute mark







Kristin Armstrong...

- "I need some dirty talk.



It really gets me off.



Don't stammer with it. Just say

that shit with conviction."



Dude goes with it and....



"I'm going to flip you over and break

my dick off in that naughty ass.



And I'm going so deep that it makes

your breath smell like dick.



And I'm going to cum in your mouth so hard it shoots out your ass!!!!"



Chick just goes limp and stares at him horrified.



he tries to continue, stuttering "im the..."



She cuts him off with "jesus christ....."



He says "i thought thats what you wanted?"



she replies "why would i want that?"



him "cause your a filthy whore?"



It was one of the funniest most unexpected bits of dialogue ever LOL



That scene aside, I'll go with the sex scene from midsommar where the women started singing and pushing his ass lol