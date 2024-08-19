Poor Tuivasa

Kyojiro Kagenuma
He was really on a run for a while, and I thought he was legitimately getting better at the sport. He was clearly outmatched when he took on Gane but he had a punchers chance. Ever since then its been straight downhill for the guy.
They really should've given him a lower level guy than Roze for his fight after four straight losses. Sucks.
