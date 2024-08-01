News Polyana Viana vs Cory McKenna is set for October 12

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    9
Probably gonna pick McKenna even though she fought like a child against Amorim.
 
Poly has an odd belly button. I still like her. The other lady reminds me of Pam. Penelope Ann Mill uh! Apologies I wrote that while using a Willum Burr voice.
 
Prolly better for business and more exciting if we could get Dana on board with some real slap...
YgW8U65.gif


I think most wood watch.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
I like it

Click to expand...

Dang. I didn't know she had so many more tattoos. I don't do media social except here and xbox. Thanks, far away sherbro. Hope you had a good time at the other event. She's a beautiful woman. _\m/
That is like a metal hand gesture just in case it doesn't make sense.
 
CHUTE_BOXE78 said:
Dang. I didn't know she had so many more tattoos. I don't do media social except here and xbox. Thanks, far away sherbro. Hope you had a good time at the other event. She's a beautiful woman. _\m/
That is like a metal hand gesture just in case it doesn't make sense.
Click to expand...
She went from like an 8 to a 5.5. what is she doing to herself? Why do women do this?
 
markys00 said:
She went from like an 8 to a 5.5. what is she doing to herself? Why do women do this?
Click to expand...
Did lipski get a lot of tattoos also?! I have tattoos, but it's different for men as opposed to beautiful women. Maybe it's the warrior in her? Plus mine are just 3. My own skull(drawing of my x-rays) surrounded by cog, then bullet holes for every shot taken. Other one was supposed to be my birth and death. Don't try and tattoo yourself, let alone in the mirror for hours. 3rd, or 1st one is chute boxe academy logo.
 
CHUTE_BOXE78 said:
Did lipski get a lot of tattoos also?! I have tattoos, but it's different for men as opposed to beautiful women. Maybe it's the warrior in her? Plus mine are just 3. My own skull(drawing of my x-rays) surrounded by cog, then bullet holes for every shot taken. Other one was supposed to be my birth and death. Don't try and tattoo yourself, let alone in the mirror for hours. 3rd, or 1st one is chute boxe academy logo.
Click to expand...

Uhh.. how many times have you been shot?
 
McKenna really shit the bed in her last fight but she should be able to handle Viana.
 
markys00 said:
She went from like an 8 to a 5.5. what is she doing to herself? Why do women do this?
Click to expand...
The bolt-ons are worse than the tattoos. There's not a single instance in the history of mankind where breast implants improved the looks of a woman.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,135
Messages
55,955,604
Members
175,005
Latest member
MaximeFR

Share this page

Back
Top