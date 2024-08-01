markys00 said: She went from like an 8 to a 5.5. what is she doing to herself? Why do women do this? Click to expand...

Did lipski get a lot of tattoos also?! I have tattoos, but it's different for men as opposed to beautiful women. Maybe it's the warrior in her? Plus mine are just 3. My own skull(drawing of my x-rays) surrounded by cog, then bullet holes for every shot taken. Other one was supposed to be my birth and death. Don't try and tattoo yourself, let alone in the mirror for hours. 3rd, or 1st one is chute boxe academy logo.