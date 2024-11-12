Hog-train said:



Not too surprising. The top 3 issues were rising prices, immigration and trans bullshit.



Why America Chose Trump: Inflation, Immigration, and the Democratic Brand - Blueprint Harris couldn’t outrun her past or her party— it was a vice grip that proved impossible to escape.



These are the charts for this poll.Not too surprising. The top 3 issues were rising prices, immigration and trans bullshit. Click to expand...

Crystal from breaking points just spent 20 minutes yelling at Saggar because the issue so unimportant that she doesn't care about it at all. But she yelled for 20 minutes every time he said anything about it in criticism of the trans agenda.It mirrored exactly what happens here on sherdog. The Democrats don't care at all about this issue but they get vehemently shitheaded about it and closed-minded if you bring it up even a little bit.They wonder why you care so much while they argue in bad faith and obviously from a place of emotion. If you bring up any contrary opinions to the lock step left wing agenda.And then they wonder why so many people are turned off by the insanity on the left.Watch this segment for a microcosm of how the whole entire national discussion goes with the left people being emotional, irrational and unwilling to listen because they're so sure they're rightWhen you ask them to discuss intelligently Kathleen Stock or Helena and Joyce's positions on the matter they've never heard of these people and are sure they're bigots even though both of them are women,.one is a lesbian,.and one has gay children, and they're both on the left!!!