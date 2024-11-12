What's interesting about that IMO. Is that is really speaks to the communication failures of the Democrats.
People think the debt rose too much under Biden. More debt was generated in Trump's first term than will have been generated under Biden both in total dollars and as a percentage of increase. It was the greatest debt increase in dollars of any single term ever, and represented a 40% increase in a single term.
But the Democrats didn't bother to make sure voters understood that.
Kamala didn't mention cultural issues or trans issues very often or in ways that offered any great support. It was a subject she largely avoided. She got flak for it from her left.
Harris has been virtually silent on trans rights, and her policies would disproportionately benefit well-off trans people.
www.thenation.com
Her "big" 2 cultural issues were legalizing marijuana and signing the equality act and she didn't spend a lot of time on either.
But! She allowed the Trump campaign to paint her as radical and obsessed with these issues, and the public didn't know her that well. It paid dividends.
The policy proposals she spent time talking about actually did address a lot of those concerns about inflation, but it clearly wasn't enough. She had a late start, she spent too much time on "Trump bad" and not enough on how her administration would be better than the current administration or his.