Elections Poll: Reasons Voters Did Not Choose Harris: All Voters, Swing Voters, Black Voters, Latino Voters, And Swing Voters Who Chose Trump

These are the charts for this poll.

Not too surprising. The top 3 issues were rising prices, immigration and trans bullshit.

blueprint2024.com

Why America Chose Trump: Inflation, Immigration, and the Democratic Brand - Blueprint

Harris couldn’t outrun her past or her party— it was a vice grip that proved impossible to escape.
blueprint2024.com blueprint2024.com

Screenshot-2024-11-12-083620.jpg

Screenshot-2024-11-12-083716.jpg
 
These are the charts for this poll.

Not too surprising. The top 3 issues were rising prices, immigration and trans bullshit.

blueprint2024.com

Why America Chose Trump: Inflation, Immigration, and the Democratic Brand - Blueprint

Harris couldn’t outrun her past or her party— it was a vice grip that proved impossible to escape.
blueprint2024.com blueprint2024.com

Screenshot-2024-11-12-083620.jpg

Screenshot-2024-11-12-083716.jpg
Crystal from breaking points just spent 20 minutes yelling at Saggar because the issue so unimportant that she doesn't care about it at all. But she yelled for 20 minutes every time he said anything about it in criticism of the trans agenda.

It mirrored exactly what happens here on sherdog. The Democrats don't care at all about this issue but they get vehemently shitheaded about it and closed-minded if you bring it up even a little bit.

They wonder why you care so much while they argue in bad faith and obviously from a place of emotion. If you bring up any contrary opinions to the lock step left wing agenda.

And then they wonder why so many people are turned off by the insanity on the left.

Watch this segment for a microcosm of how the whole entire national discussion goes with the left people being emotional, irrational and unwilling to listen because they're so sure they're right

When you ask them to discuss intelligently Kathleen Stock or Helena and Joyce's positions on the matter they've never heard of these people and are sure they're bigots even though both of them are women,.one is a lesbian,.and one has gay children, and they're both on the left!!!




 
terrapin said:
Crystal from breaking points just spent 20 minutes yelling at Saggar because the issue so unimportant that she doesn't care about it at all. But she yelled for 20 minutes every time he said anything about it in criticism of the trans agenda.

It mirrored exactly what happens here on sherdog. The Democrats don't care about at all about this issue but they get vehemently shitheaded about it and closed-minded if you bring it up even a little bit.

They wonder why you care so much while they argue in bad faith and obviously from a place of emotion. If you bring up any contrary opinions to the lock step left wing agenda.

And then they wonder why so many people are turned off by the insanity on the left.
Honestly reminds me of religious behavior.
 
A Very Serious Cat said:
So despite people saying no one cares about tranny shit and other nonsense it is the 3rd biggest reason not to vote for kamala? Shocking
like all those other things that aren't happening:
rampant immigration
tranny shit in schools for children
economy is great, what are you complaining about chud
fuck men also why aren't men voting for us


i simply can't understand why libtards didn't win this election.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
like all those other things that aren't happening:
rampant immigration
tranny shit in schools for children
economy is great, what are you complaining about chud
fuck men also why aren't men voting for us


i simply can't understand why libtards didn't win this election.
It's insane that paying oprah 1 million to endorse her didn't out weigh polling 1% last time she ran in a primary. What the hell do people want?
 
A Very Serious Cat said:
It's insane that paying oprah 1 million to endorse her didn't out weigh polling 1% last time she ran in a primary. What the hell do people want?
funny how all these celebrities who yell murder online wouldn't move their fat overpaid ass unless they're paid. why isn't oprah doing it for free if she's a true believer that the nazis are coming?

because she knows the nazis aren't coming, it's all alarmism to fleece the morons.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
funny how all these celebrities who yell murder online wouldn't move their fat overpaid ass unless they're paid. why isn't oprah doing it for free if she's a true believer that the nazis are coming?

because she knows the nazis aren't coming, it's all alarmism to fleece the morons.
Can't pass up an opportunity to enrich yourself. I'm sure kamala will be repaid somehow down the road
 
Of course it was the economy, woke shit, pointless unlikable, uninspiring candidate chosen out of nowhere with DEI vibes, and immigration.

Watch leftist clowns tell you that the reason she lost was she didn’t propose enough social policies, wasn’t palestinian enough, plus muh racism and misogyny.
 
Volador said:
Of course it was the economy, woke shit, pointless unlikable, uninspiring candidate chosen out of nowhere with DEI vibes, and immigration.

Watch leftist clowns tell you that the reason she lost was she didn’t propose enough social policies, wasn’t palestinian enough, plus muh racism and misogyny.
The ones still clinging onto that shit are autistic
 
Eusung said:
Leftists made their bed by dismissing this issue for years.

They didn't push back against all the trans lunacy and now they can't separate themselves from it. This is what they deserve.
They jumped the shark by allowing men to compete in women’s sports and to be incarcerated into women’s prisons. Then they double down by having Ketanji Jackson say she’s unable to define what a woman is. This is who they put on the Supreme fucking Court.
You really can’t make this shit up.

But they’re on the “right side of history”. Fuck outta here
 
Sakuraba'sEar said:
The top 3 make sense

Also, at a certain point it didn't even appear that she wanted to be president. The enthusiasm drop off in the 2 weeks prior to election day was very noticeable
Weird, but I felt this way too. It's like she peaked too early. Their campaign had momentum when the switch took place, and Tim Walz seemed way way more popular than Vance. But the last two or three weeks it just felt like the novelty wore off, and they did nothing to energize their base and ruffle their opponenets.
 
What's interesting about that IMO. Is that is really speaks to the communication failures of the Democrats.

People think the debt rose too much under Biden. More debt was generated in Trump's first term than will have been generated under Biden both in total dollars and as a percentage of increase. It was the greatest debt increase in dollars of any single term ever, and represented a 40% increase in a single term.

But the Democrats didn't bother to make sure voters understood that.


Kamala didn't mention cultural issues or trans issues very often or in ways that offered any great support. It was a subject she largely avoided. She got flak for it from her left.

www.thenation.com

The Harris Campaign Has Offered Trans People Almost Nothing

Harris has been virtually silent on trans rights, and her policies would disproportionately benefit well-off trans people.
www.thenation.com www.thenation.com

Her "big" 2 cultural issues were legalizing marijuana and signing the equality act and she didn't spend a lot of time on either.

But! She allowed the Trump campaign to paint her as radical and obsessed with these issues, and the public didn't know her that well. It paid dividends.


The policy proposals she spent time talking about actually did address a lot of those concerns about inflation, but it clearly wasn't enough. She had a late start, she spent too much time on "Trump bad" and not enough on how her administration would be better than the current administration or his.
 
jx820 said:
What's interesting about that IMO. Is that is really speaks to the communication failures of the Democrats.

People think the debt rose too much under Biden. More debt was generated in Trump's first term than will have been generated under Biden both in total dollars and as a percentage of increase. It was the greatest debt increase in dollars of any single term ever, and represented a 40% increase in a single term.

But the Democrats didn't bother to make sure voters understood that.


Kamala didn't mention cultural issues or trans issues very often or in ways that offered any great support. It was a subject she largely avoided. She got flak for it from her left.

www.thenation.com

The Harris Campaign Has Offered Trans People Almost Nothing

Harris has been virtually silent on trans rights, and her policies would disproportionately benefit well-off trans people.
www.thenation.com www.thenation.com

Her "big" 2 cultural issues were legalizing marijuana and signing the equality act and she didn't spend a lot of time on either.

But! She allowed the Trump campaign to paint her as radical and obsessed with these issues, and the public didn't know her that well. It paid dividends.


The policy proposals she spent time talking about actually did address a lot of those concerns about inflation, but it clearly wasn't enough. She had a late start, she spent too much time on "Trump bad" and not enough on how her administration would be better than the current administration or his.
Kamala did not separate herself from this current admin. When asked if she would do anything different on The View, she said no.

that right there shows you were she stands without bringing those things up specifically. She’s ok with men competing against women in sports. She’s ok with men being incarcerated with women. She’s ok with a Supreme Court justice who doesn’t know what a fucking woman is.

She’s ok with illegals swarming the border and getting free housing/debit cards as their reward.

Etcetera and cetera
 
