Poking eyes with extended middle joint instead of fingers, why doesn’t this happen? It could be a great move.

There are a lot of extended fingers in the face but it’s more rare that you ever get a knuckle punched into the eye.



Why isn’t there a strategy to just fling out an extended knuckle/middle joint ( that joint in the middle of the finger) at the opponents eye?



It also seems it would be very easy to try to jam middle knuckles into an opponents eye when they are on the ground under you.



you can close your fist and extend out the middle joint to make it longer and like a finger in a closed fist. You would lose a an inch or two in reach from an extended finger but you can still hurt eyes with it.



Those pokes would be ruled as punches would they not? You would only lose a few inches in range.