Poking eyes with extended middle joint instead of fingers, why doesn’t this happen? It could be a great move.

K

koa pomaikai

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
478
Reaction score
1,301
There are a lot of extended fingers in the face but it’s more rare that you ever get a knuckle punched into the eye.

Why isn’t there a strategy to just fling out an extended knuckle/middle joint ( that joint in the middle of the finger) at the opponents eye?

It also seems it would be very easy to try to jam middle knuckles into an opponents eye when they are on the ground under you.

you can close your fist and extend out the middle joint to make it longer and like a finger in a closed fist. You would lose a an inch or two in reach from an extended finger but you can still hurt eyes with it.

Those pokes would be ruled as punches would they not? You would only lose a few inches in range.
 
Could always do the Forrest Griffin method he mentioned in his book: jab with your thumb extended so it slides up the opponent's nose into their eye
 
You could easily break your finger/knuckle, your opponent is constantly moving and defending.

Best bet is to punch or elbow someone in the skull than play a stupid game trying to secret eye gouge.

Not even taking into account it’s against the rules and a prick move.
 
Clearly someone who has never thrown a punch. There is a reason why people don't do it on the street, It is ineffective as a tool, and the damage done to your finger is not worth it.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Jon reads this and he'll be getting new techniques.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,378
Messages
56,708,624
Members
175,367
Latest member
CaveManBpt

Share this page

Back
Top