Early on he was too tentative due to the takedown threat and didn't really throw much.



By the time he was confident enough to open up with his striking he was somewhat gassed due to fending off all the wrestling and he had way less pop in his punches than he usually does.



Don't think it was an age thing, the early part of that fight was very grappling heavy, and he had a lot of lactic acid buildup in his arms.



Retirement should come down to whether he wants to or not. He didn't look old in there. He had almost 5 full competitive rounds with the P4P best fighter in the world right now.