Poatan, 44yo Anderson and Wilkinson are only fighters Izzy has beaten in UFC that Whittaker hasnt beaten himself

Obviously besides Rob himself

BOTH Rob and Izzy have now beaten

Cannonier
Vettori
Costa
Yoel
Kelvin
Brunson
Tavares

Izzy has also beaten

Poatan (on the 4th try)
44yo Andy
Wilkinson

Rob has beaten

Jacare
Hall
Natal
Till

Alot of overlap in their resumes and both recently got majorly upset by Sean and Dricus but Izzy will have the 2-0 H2H
 
They've both been top 5 for a few years in the same division, it's inevitable there'll be a fair amount of overlap.
 
