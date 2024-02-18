Poatan, 44yo Anderson and Wilkinson are only fighters Izzy has beaten in UFC that Whittaker hasnt beaten himself

ExitLUPin
K
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2015
- Messages
- 29,649
- Reaction score
- 42,890
Obviously besides Rob himself
BOTH Rob and Izzy have now beaten
Cannonier
Vettori
Costa
Yoel
Kelvin
Brunson
Tavares
Izzy has also beaten
Poatan (on the 4th try)
44yo Andy
Wilkinson
Rob has beaten
Jacare
Hall
Natal
Till
Alot of overlap in their resumes and both recently got majorly upset by Sean and Dricus but Izzy will have the 2-0 H2H
BOTH Rob and Izzy have now beaten
Cannonier
Vettori
Costa
Yoel
Kelvin
Brunson
Tavares
Izzy has also beaten
Poatan (on the 4th try)
44yo Andy
Wilkinson
Rob has beaten
Jacare
Hall
Natal
Till
Alot of overlap in their resumes and both recently got majorly upset by Sean and Dricus but Izzy will have the 2-0 H2H