‘Reacher’ Season 3 Casts A Villain That Looks Like He Ate Reacher Reacher, known for starring a man who is famously large, has now cast someone even larger in season 3 of the show.







Here’s how Paulie is described in the book:





“He was a very big guy. I stand six feet five inches tall and I have to center myself quite carefully to walk through a standard thirty-inch doorway. This guy was at least six inches taller than me and probably ten inches wider across the shoulders. He probably outweighed me by two hundred pounds. Maybe by more.” That is part of the adaptation of the book Persuader , which will be the basis for season 3. In that book, Reacher meets Zachary Beck, played by Anthony Michael Hall, who employs a “deranged bodybuilder bodyguard” named Paulie.Here’s how Paulie is described in the book:“He was a very big guy. I stand six feet five inches tall and I have to center myself quite carefully to walk through a standard thirty-inch doorway. This guy was at least six inches taller than me and probably ten inches wider across the shoulders. He probably outweighed me by two hundred pounds. Maybe by more.” Click to expand...

At 7'2 350lbs this gentleman has most likely achieved brown belt status here on Sherdog.I just don't know who it is.Come on, don't be shy, we want to formally congratulate you. Please promise to fill every room you enter with uppercuts on the show, as you have been dutifully trained to do here.