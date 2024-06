That is part of the adaptation of the book Persuader , which will be the basis for season 3. In that book, Reacher meets Zachary Beck, played by Anthony Michael Hall, who employs a “deranged bodybuilder bodyguard” named Paulie.Here’s how Paulie is described in the book:“He was a very big guy. I stand six feet five inches tall and I have to center myself quite carefully to walk through a standard thirty-inch doorway. This guy was at least six inches taller than me and probably ten inches wider across the shoulders. He probably outweighed me by two hundred pounds. Maybe by more.”