Sony Announces PSOne Style PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro as Part of 30th Anniversary Collection - IGN Sony has announced a limited edition PSOne style PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, and more as part of a 30th Anniversary Collection.

Sony has announced the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, launching November 21.There will only be 12,300 PS5 Pro anniversary consoles made, each with a number etched onto the console.The bundle comes with the PS5 Pro itself, a vertical stand, a charging station, and the DualSense Edge controller and case, all in the classic PlayStation style.It also comes with an original PlayStation controller style cable connector, four cable ties styled after the sacred symbols, and a sticker, poster, and paperclip.