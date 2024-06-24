TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
Surfing legend Tamayo Perry, who once appeared in a Pirates of the Caribbean film, was killed Sunday in a shark attack while surfing in Hawaii.
Perry, 49, was found off Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu's North Shore by local surfers with an arm and a leg missing, according to Stab Magazine.
He was catching waves during a break from lifeguard duties when tragedy struck.
Perry appeared to suffer more than possible shark bite, responders said.
Lifeguards then brought Perry to shore by jet ski and paramedics pronounced him dead, officials said in a news conference.
