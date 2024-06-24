  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Tamayo Perry, 49, is killed in shark attack in Hawaii

Surfing legend Tamayo Perry, who once appeared in a Pirates of the Caribbean film, was killed Sunday in a shark attack while surfing in Hawaii.

Perry, 49, was found off Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu's North Shore by local surfers with an arm and a leg missing, according to Stab Magazine.

He was catching waves during a break from lifeguard duties when tragedy struck.

Perry appeared to suffer more than possible shark bite, responders said.

Lifeguards then brought Perry to shore by jet ski and paramedics pronounced him dead, officials said in a news conference.

86488275-13561869-image-a-37_1719210131237.jpg


Surfing legend is killed in shark attack in Hawaii

Surfing legend Tamayo Perry, who once appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean, was killed Sunday in a shark attack while surfing off the shores of Oahu.
Sad. RIP. A few shark attacks in Florida the other week too. Coupled with people dying in rip tides as well it seems like a beach vacation is losing its luster.
 
