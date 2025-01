Deeply sucks, and yet modern medicine hasn't really made any significant steps toward real, lasting solutions. I don't have any such issues, thankfully, but here are some ideas:



"Burning the nerves." They now basically go in and singe off the nerves. It will not paralyze you, and you can still feel and move fine, but those tiny nerve endings will be burned off, eliminating pain. Problem is, it somehow isn't a lasting solution. I know people who have had it done three times.



Inversion tables or swimming. Those tables from which you hang upside down are reportedly great, but I think it may be more for vertebrae issues than what you have.



Cortisone injections. This is the big one. It is effective, but I believe there are negative side effects to be considered, especially if you're younger than 50 and still have years ahead of you.



Again, I'm no expert. I just picked this all up anectodally.