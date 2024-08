SuperNerd said: Athletes More Susceptible To Eating Disorders Athletes are 2-3x more likely to have an eating disorder than the average person. Learn why athletes are prone to eating disorders and how to help here.

You would think that professional athletes, who need to be in near-perfect shape to compete, would be the last people to have an eating disorder.



Yet athletes – both men and women – may be two to three times more likely to have an eating disorder than the average person, according to a 1999 study of college athletes by the National Collegiate Athletic Association. A 2004 study of top athletes in Norway reached a similar conclusion, finding that 13.5% of athletes surveyed had an eating disorder, compared with 4.6% of the control group.

Nah. It actually makes a lot of sense to me..1) athletes spend their "formative years" (which establish patterns and what they will perceive as "normal" for their entire adult lives) while doing hours and hours of exercise and burning shit tons of calories.2) Then at some point they stop being a competitive athlete, but those patterns and tendencies are deeply ingrained and hard to change._______________________I know quite a few people who played "American footbal" at college level (university) and most of them are fat now.Linemen especially. They bulk you up to 300 pounds at age 19 and you ain't never fitting in your high school clothing size again.____________Lastly- the brain is hardwired for survival and the instincts we can't just shut off weren't developed for sports they were developed for SURVIVAL.IF you deprive the body of food, the body reacts by sending OVERWHELMING desire to eat.Now you overcome that overwhelming desire for purposes of sport... so body ramps it up even higher, on a baseline chemistry level, basically trying to prevent you from starving because biochemistry doesn't give a shit about weight classes.Recipe for disaster.