Say you run a company or a department within a company
Who would you rather have working for you as your 2nd in command?
Someone who is energetic, does not say no to tasks, but incompetent
(Energetic idiot)
OR
Someone who is experienced but lazy and/or challenges you on how things get done
(Experienced lazy challenger)
Mods, a poll would be appreciated
