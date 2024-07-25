I love this question. I'll share a story and answer.



Many moons ago, when dinosaurs roamed the land I was in the Air Force, at one particular base I had a shift of about 16 folks. I pretty much hand-picked them since it was the busiest shift. I couldn't stand most of them and you'd never see me with them outside of work. However, the collective work ethic, despite bad attitudes and habits, was remarkable. I called them/us the "Get sh*t done crew" because we outperformed other shifts despite being more busy. (I realize that the last sentence might sound odd because one could reasonably infer that the reason we outperformed the other shifts was due to mine being more busy. But it would be difficult and lengthy to explain that.) But I actually removed an energetic idiot from my shift.



If it were in the confines of a shift similar to what I had in the Air Force, experienced challengers all day.



In a 9-5 setting, I'd take neither and work by myself.