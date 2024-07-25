Social Pick your poison: subordinates

Say you run a company or a department within a company

Who would you rather have working for you as your 2nd in command?

Someone who is energetic, does not say no to tasks, but incompetent

(Energetic idiot)

OR

Someone who is experienced but lazy and/or challenges you on how things get done

(Experienced lazy challenger)

Mods, a poll would be appreciated
 
Hey what’s up dawg.

If I’m managing 1 person I’ll take lazy challenger.

If I’m managing many people and have other priorities that need my time I’ll take the energetic idiot.


Both have their pros and cons, for me it’s a decision made by capacity
 
Eh, out of the 2 I'd go with the second one. At the end of the day it's all about results plus I don't care how it gets done as long as it gets done.
 
I love this question. I'll share a story and answer.

Many moons ago, when dinosaurs roamed the land I was in the Air Force, at one particular base I had a shift of about 16 folks. I pretty much hand-picked them since it was the busiest shift. I couldn't stand most of them and you'd never see me with them outside of work. However, the collective work ethic, despite bad attitudes and habits, was remarkable. I called them/us the "Get sh*t done crew" because we outperformed other shifts despite being more busy. (I realize that the last sentence might sound odd because one could reasonably infer that the reason we outperformed the other shifts was due to mine being more busy. But it would be difficult and lengthy to explain that.) But I actually removed an energetic idiot from my shift.

If it were in the confines of a shift similar to what I had in the Air Force, experienced challengers all day.

In a 9-5 setting, I'd take neither and work by myself.
 
As long as he isn't creating a toxic environment for the team, experienced lazy challenger all day. If he's challenging me, that means he still cares enough about the job to want his experience to be heard. As long as he's getting things done to standard, I'd delegate as much as possible to that guy and stay out of his way until/unless he starts fucking things up.

To put this in BJJ terms, if the job is submitting people, this is like comparing a 50 yo broken ass black belt with a bad shoulder and no kneecaps to an energetic same size 1st month white belt spaz who trains 3 x day every day and tells you he's building his game after Kade (not Tye) Ruotolo. The BB can still submit you while lying on his back taking a smoke break but the white belt spaz will waste a ton of energy running around before injuring both himself and you before leaving the water running and flooding the whole gym.
 
