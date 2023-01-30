biscuitsbrah said: Why do I feel like mma guys would dominate these games Click to expand...

The Catch-Wrestler said: Korean netizens are absolutely merciless and it bothers the hell out of me. If you are popular they just crucify you if you dare make a mistake. You'd swear reading their comments that their farts never stink and the live perfectly moral lives and wouldn't possibly ever possess anything less than stellar judgement. An example would be the best Starcraft player ever, Flash - he makes some recommendations on his stream to invest in some crypto that ended up being owned by his friend (who would ever guess, a wealthy celebrity running promotion for another wealthy friend) and the coin went to shit, long story but the gist is he's essentially banned from streaming or competing... still.. after TWO YEARS. And this is relatively mild stuff, for the celebs that get caught with drugs or prostitutes it's literally career over. Even being gay is something to be ashamed of to them, apparently. Sorry for the rant, just a ridiculous facade that exists over there and I loathe those type of people, holier-than-thou how dare you make a mistake types.

They're pretty good, Sexyama is in it!They have a real cast system over there, like 7 different ways of addressing someone depending on their status/rank. It's intensely competitive. They seek perfection, they believe they're better and they have the evidence to prove it.It was fun seeing them greet Olympic team athletes with way more respect. Sexyama was treated like a profit.I am with you, class stuff irritates me, but I like to think of them as the victims of it, rather than the instigators.It does lead to interesting dynamics, in the second task, where they fight over a ball; the winners of the first task got to choose their opponents. Many chose either someone of similar build, or in some cases they chose the most dominant opponent possible. They will take failure over making it easier for themselves. The respect they get for acting with honour trumps all. losing to someone stronger is better than winning against someone weaker.One guy chose the strongest Korean, for the chance to be the guy who beat the strongest Korean. Boss. The chat they give is top hole.Bodybuilder Vs top special forces dude was a good scrap, bodybuilder did surprisingly well but clearly had little grappling game.