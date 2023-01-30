Phlog
This new show is like squid games, 100 of Korea's top athletes, fitness influencers and special forces compete to be better than anyone else.
The show's must see TV, the characters are great, the Korean social cast madness is interesting.
I put it on while doing my taxes, mother and father came over and couldn't look away.
The first main task was to fight over a medicine ball for 3min, last one holding it wins, tactics are up to you. It's intense, blood etc.
