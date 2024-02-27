PGA - Jake Knapp - Family Friend - Big Win!

It’s Jake Knapp time at Mexico Open at Vidanta - PGA TOUR PGA TOUR rookie, former nightclub bouncer wins in fifth TOUR start as member

I grew up with two best friends that were brothers, Knapps. I met their cousins when I was a young teen and we became friends too... Bob and Ken. Ken is a badass BJJ Blackbelt in his own right in a gym where Sean Strickland did his rolling. Bob is Jake Knapp's father and great guy. We had a blast yesterday watching Jake take down the PGA Mexico Open. Because it was an "Open" he was able to qualify. He's been playing Canada for years as qualifying all the time for the PGA is costly and obviously really hard. He really hit hard times and had to take a job as a bouncer.Now he doesn't have to qualify until 2027. The $1.4 Million payday doesn't suck either. He was struggling for years, but never game up his dream. Now.... he's living the dream.Congrats to Jake! He fought hard and worked hard to get there. He's now ranked Top 10 in the world. That's a crazy ascent.The watch party on Balboa Islan (Newport Beach) yesterday was off the hook.