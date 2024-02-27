PGA - Jake Knapp - Family Friend - Big Win!

I grew up with two best friends that were brothers, Knapps. I met their cousins when I was a young teen and we became friends too... Bob and Ken. Ken is a badass BJJ Blackbelt in his own right in a gym where Sean Strickland did his rolling. Bob is Jake Knapp's father and great guy. We had a blast yesterday watching Jake take down the PGA Mexico Open. Because it was an "Open" he was able to qualify. He's been playing Canada for years as qualifying all the time for the PGA is costly and obviously really hard. He really hit hard times and had to take a job as a bouncer.

Now he doesn't have to qualify until 2027. The $1.4 Million payday doesn't suck either. He was struggling for years, but never game up his dream. Now.... he's living the dream.

Congrats to Jake! He fought hard and worked hard to get there. He's now ranked Top 10 in the world. That's a crazy ascent.

It’s Jake Knapp time at Mexico Open at Vidanta - PGA TOUR

PGA TOUR rookie, former nightclub bouncer wins in fifth TOUR start as member
The watch party on Balboa Islan (Newport Beach) yesterday was off the hook.
 
He had a shot this weekend also. Top 10 finish and another nice payday. Has he qualified for any of the majors yet this year? Does a win get you in the masters?
 
He had a shot this weekend also. Top 10 finish and another nice payday. Has he qualified for any of the majors yet this year? Does a win get you in the masters?
Great Question... I only say this because I had to ask it too.

He is qualified for all PGA Events with his Mexico win through the end of 2026. So like the payday he just go this weekend... he's going to make more $ than ever and likely lock himself on to the tour beyond 2026 with these performances. Once you win an event, your life changes huge as you no longer have to qualify for events and are on the tour.

Jake made more this week with his finish in the field than he has made in a year's time. That along with his $1.5M takedown last week... he's rolling in it.

PositionPlayerScoreEarnings
1Austin Eckroat-17$1,620,000
T2Erik van Rooyen-14$801,000
T2Min Woo Lee-14$801,000
T4K.H. Lee-13$344,250
T4Cameron Young-13$344,250
T4Jake Knapp-13$344,250
 
I thought that he would have qualified, but that’s awesome. Yeah man. Hard work paid off for sure!!!
 
Congrats to him, its surely not an easy road. Not many people realize that the vast majority of players in ALL sports can struggle to make ends meet for years. Most never make it and burn out. Good for him sticking with it and betting on himself.
 
Congrats to him, its surely not an easy road. Not many people realize that the vast majority of players in ALL sports can struggle to make ends meet for years. Most never make it and burn out. Good for him sticking with it and betting on himself.
That dude stuck with it for sure. It's great to see him break through in such a dramatic fashion.
 
He barely made the cut this week, but that is huge. Means another payday and some less stressful rounds to work on his game. Dude is playing well!!!
 
