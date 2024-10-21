PFL = Pace? Flow Leisurely

The PFL card this weekend, I was excited. As a person living in Europe, there arent many cards I can stay awake to see. And this one has cyborg and ngannou and another title fight? Sounds awesome.

I couldn't believe how slowly this was paced. Way, waaay too slow. I appreciated the lack of screaming and heavy metal guitars throughout the presentation but it was surprisingly slow.

Pride had some pretty slow-paced cards but at least the filler material was interesting. This pfl card was like being forced to watch the shopping network for 3 hours.

Unwatchable! I'll not tune in to the next one. This was surprisingly hard to watch.
Are they always thus bad? Has anyone ever asked the ifl brass about this? Do they know their product is certainly turning away many of their would-be fans?
 
I actually don´t like their camerawork and light. UFC is miles better. PFL good fights visualy look like a D league.
 
Believe it or not the pacing has actually got a bit better than it used to be. It used to be absolutely unbearable.
 
