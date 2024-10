TorontoTO said: That's honestly not hard since the UFC doesn't care anymore about trying. Someone crunched the numbers and saw that good or even creative marketing didn't move the needle in terms of viewership that much so better to save that 10K to give to the shareholders. Click to expand...

It definitely moves the needle for me. It's part of the reason I enjoy orgs like RIZIN (really, all major Japanese orgs through the years), or a KSW. I enjoy quality promotion and marketing, and presentation of the cards. With all of the talk of Dana being a cheapskate and not paying his fighters, it makes perfect sense that he wouldn't want to pay for good marketing, he doesn't want to pay for anything. I'm not even sure he does, at this point.