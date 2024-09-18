Petr Yan wants rematch against O’Malley

AldoStillGoat
Book it. That was a robbery decision, Yan won that.
Nah O'Malley vs Cejudo or Sandhagen are much more fun matchups
No way in hell does Cejudo have Merabs Cardio to keep it up all fight, once he gets sloppy Yan will start with his trips and sneaky game.
speak for yourself. yan is the man, and the most entertaining fighter in the division. if ronald mcdonald wasn’t taking time off, i’d love to see yan get this one back.I think Yan is top talent in the division but this is, again, a fight he could lose.
He can't blink while striking, he did last time and got rocked after a stance switch and if he lays on him he will probably lose, nobody likes Yan any more lol (I do)
Don't think Sean will be the same after hip surgery and being out the game for a year
(I do) means i do like him. he is top for me as i stated. easily my fav at his weight class.
Fig vs MerabMerab vs Umar
Yan vs Fig for the next title shot
O'Malley said he wants out for a year
If not, he can fight Cory
Yan you mean? Dunno, depends on the type of surgery right? I mean not all surgeries are from broken hips. This isn't a retirement home
yeah, but you said nobody likes him. i beg to differ. people love him and love rooting for him, but he hasn't had any momentum since the merab fight (which remains his only clear loss). i am always encouraged when i see people on this board who recognize that his 3-fight skid doesn't tell the whole story of how good he is. if gets a streak together, people will wanna see him in a title fight again.
I know I do and I support this narrative. His 3 fight skid was pure BS. Only Merab beat him for me and that Yan was not there 100% mentally.
even the knee dq was bullshit, shoulda been a nc at worst. but oh well. he handled the whole thing like a boss. i'm probably more angry about it than he is.
That fucking knee!!!!