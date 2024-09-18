Petr Yan wants rematch against O’Malley

It makes sense but Sean will be out for awhile. If Yan is okay with waiting which he shouldn’t be, it makes sense
 
Everybody always wants a rematch when they see a fighter lose
Suga is taking time off anyways, sorry Yanni
 
Nah O'Malley vs Cejudo or Sandhagen are much more fun matchups
 
It will be good entertainment getting these two back into a press conference



Yan calling O’Malley a poodle and a whore
 
I think Yan is top talent in the division but this is, again, a fight he could lose.

He can't blink while striking, he did last time and got rocked after a stance switch and if he lays on him he will probably lose, nobody likes Yan any more lol (I do)
 
Merab vs Umar
Yan vs Fig for the next title shot
O'Malley said he wants out for a year
If not, he can fight Cory
 
doggo said:
speak for yourself. yan is the man, and the most entertaining fighter in the division. if ronald mcdonald wasn’t taking time off, i’d love to see yan get this one back.
 
doggo said:
No way in hell does Cejudo have Merabs Cardio to keep it up all fight, once he gets sloppy Yan will start with his trips and sneaky game.
Don’t think Sean will be the same after hip surgery and being out the game for a year
 
Goutfather said:
(I do) means i do like him. he is top for me as i stated. easily my fav at his weight class.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Yan you mean? Dunno, depends on the type of surgery right? I mean not all surgeries are from broken hips. This isn't a retirement home :D
 
doggo said:
yeah, but you said nobody likes him. i beg to differ. people love him and love rooting for him, but he hasn’t had any momentum since the merab fight (which remains his only clear loss). i am always encouraged when i see people on this board who recognize that his 3-fight skid doesn’t tell the whole story of how good he is. if gets a streak together, people will wanna see him in a title fight again.
 
Goutfather said:
I know I do and I support this narrative. His 3 fight skid was pure BS. Only Merab beat him for me and that Yan was not there 100% mentally.

That fucking knee!!!!
 
doggo said:
even the knee dq was bullshit, shoulda been a nc at worst. but oh well. he handled the whole thing like a boss. i’m probably more angry about it than he is.
 
