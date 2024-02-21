Petition to blame Steven Seagal if Poatan loses to Hill

How is this guy still around? He’s literally wasting Poatan’s time teaching him stupid teep kicks like it’s some revolutionary thing lol


Poatan could be using this precious time strength training his chin and bulking up his neck muscles. If he gets KO’d by Hill, I’m blaming that clown.

Instead he’s learning stupid kicks from real life Rex Quan Do.
artworks-000213549191-r52tkd-t500x500.jpg




jamahal-hill-is-really-screwed-now-v0-h4uc5ecbdjjc1.jpeg
 
This is clearly a n00b thread. Sensi Seagal’s impact on MMA is immense. He has trained and guided many great fighters to career defining wins such as Anderson, Lyoto, and Jon Jones. He’s been teaching deadly stuff from Japan before TS was even born.
 
alex kinda looks like chris weidman to me a bit in that second picture. Probably just the hairline
 
Anyone who still listens to anything that fat blob says has only themselves to blame.
 
The funny thing is, that's not a teep kick. A teep is when you raise the knee and then push the foot outward, like you're kicking in a door. Those kicks basically never knock anyone out because of how the physics work, think of all the teeps to the face in Muay Thai. What Anderson and Lyoto threw that made the snap kick popular which is a traditional technique is more of an upward motion than an outward one where you snap the ball of the foot into the face or body, more for dealing damage where a teep is more for controlling range.

Now obviously Seagal didn't revolutionize this but if you don't know the difference between a snap kick and push kick, you are one of many MMA fans who doesn't know what you're watching. Teeps are a push, snap kicks aren't. Very different, but they do kinda look the same.
 
Who the hell do you think you are? Apparently you've never seen the trilogy of Driven to Kill, Code of Honor, and Contract to Kill. Seagal stabs a dude with a pistol, beats up a guy while sitting down, and is slowly turns into a melting candle throughout the trilogy. Shame on you sir.
 
If Poatan survives the training. We may have the closest thing to an actual Terminator fighting in the cage.
 
Was hoping Seagal vs Goggins would headline UFC 300.
 
