Petition to blame Steven Seagal if Poatan loses to Hill

Fatback96
- Feb 23, 2016
- 7,695
- 14,498
How is this guy still around? He’s literally wasting Poatan’s time teaching him stupid teep kicks like it’s some revolutionary thing lol
Poatan could be using this precious time strength training his chin and bulking up his neck muscles. If he gets KO’d by Hill, I’m blaming that clown.
Instead he’s learning stupid kicks from real life Rex Quan Do.
