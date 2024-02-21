Petition to blame Steven Seagal if Poatan loses to Hill

Fatback96 said:





Poatan could be using this precious time strength training his chin and bulking up his neck muscles. If he gets KO’d by Hill, I’m blaming that clown.



Instead he’s learning stupid kicks from real life Rex Quan Do.









The funny thing is, that's not a teep kick. A teep is when you raise the knee and then push the foot outward, like you're kicking in a door. Those kicks basically never knock anyone out because of how the physics work, think of all the teeps to the face in Muay Thai. What Anderson and Lyoto threw that made the snap kick popular which is a traditional technique is more of an upward motion than an outward one where you snap the ball of the foot into the face or body, more for dealing damage where a teep is more for controlling range.Now obviously Seagal didn't revolutionize this but if you don't know the difference between a snap kick and push kick, you are one of many MMA fans who doesn't know what you're watching. Teeps are a push, snap kicks aren't. Very different, but they do kinda look the same.