Pereirra getting beat by K1 runner up

K1 was the premier striking organisation globally. Nothing came close before or afterwards.
We know brotha, Alex is king right now because he's ruling over one of the weakest eras in UFC history. But the dorks on this forum are high on UFC marketing dope
Sorry but I wanna see the best and the best ain't in the UFC. Nemkov scalps the entire UFC LHW division, or do you really think the likes of champs Jiri, Hill and ancient Glover are pinnacle of the world's 205ers?
What happened to sherdog, used to be quality posting. Now we get this shit routinely
Weird thread timing. What's the point here?
Poatan literally just doing his job, while Izzy cries. So someone posts a poatan L. Noone thought/thinks he's invincible.
What is this threads point?
I am 43 years old. But please continue to mock me for my join date, it's definitely accurate..for this account
lol pls bro you aint been here long enough to be making these calls
