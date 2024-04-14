Pereirra getting beat by K1 runner up

Artur Kyshenko was always a bad mother fucker and he’s PED’d out of his mind in the video you posted.

He’s like the kickboxing version of TRT Vitor in the later stages of his career
 
Weird thread timing. What's the point here?

Poatan literally just doing his job, while Izzy cries. So someone posts a poatan L. Noone thought/thinks he's invincible.


K1 was the premier striking organisation globally. Nothing came close before or afterwards.


 
Trabaho said:
K1 was the premier striking organisation globally. Nothing came close before or afterwards.


We know brotha, Alex is king right now because he's ruling over one of the weakest eras in UFC history. But the dorks on this forum are high on UFC marketing dope
 
mraa1 said:
We know brotha, Alex is king right now because he's ruling over one of the weakest eras in UFC history. But the dorks on this forum are high on UFC marketing dope
You are so cool and smart for seeing through the bullshit. I bet you wear a leather jacket and sunglasses.
 
sanguinius said:
All these other guys are out here, watching fights and enjoying knockouts, but here you are being so rad and dismissive. I wish everyone was like you. Too many people enjoy and appreciate things these days. It is cringe.
Sorry but I wanna see the best and the best ain't in the UFC. Nemkov scalps the entire UFC LHW division, or do you really think the likes of champs Jiri, Hill and ancient Glover are pinnacle of the world's 205ers?
 
LordHellraiser said:
Sure, worst era ever for fighters. Absolutely.

What happened to sherdog, used to be quality posting. Now we get this shit routinely
"2021 join date"
lol pls bro you aint been here long enough to be making these calls
 
LordHellraiser said:
People like to watch fights. Isn't that enough reason? Some people might not have seen it. You can make it as big as you want, but at the end of the day it's just a fight posted on a fight forum.
 
mraa1 said:
Sorry but I wanna see the best and the best ain't in the UFC. Nemkov scalps the entire UFC LHW division, or do you really think the likes of champs Jiri, Hill and ancient Glover are pinnacle of the world's 205ers?
Now you are talking. How do you think a fight between Nemkov and Jiri would go? That would be almost impossible to call.
 
Iroh said:
People like to watch fights. Isn't that enough reason? Some people might not have seen it. You can make it as big as you want, but at the end of the day it's just a fight posted on a fight forum.
Fair play
 
