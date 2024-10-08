Pereira was badly compromised going into the fight, he had a fever, a bad throat, a rib injury, was on antibiotics, had a toe injury, etc.

d0g
Rountree is getting too much credit for his performance. That wasn't the real Poatan in there, a healthy Pereira would've stopped Rountree early.
Here's an excerpt from the post-fight press conference:
“The fight was really tough, but only my team really knows how tough this camp was,” Pereira said at the evening’s post-fight press conference. “I went through a lot of stuff that nobody really knows about. I was Brazil over a month ago, I had some problems with my visa, I was going over to the consulate every single day trying to see if my passport was ready to be picked up. Finally made it back to the U.S., spent about a week in Connecticut, been here for three weeks, in that meantime I was on antibiotics. I had a fever, I had a bad throat, and a lot of things happened."
“Also, going back, when I was in Brazil I hurt my rib. It was an injury that I had about a year ago and it came back, so that was also something that I was dealing with. Then when I came here, my throat was still bad. I went to the doctor, had another round of antibiotics. I even recorded a video-at the time, I said in the video I would show it if I won, so we can put that out at some point-but I went through a lot. Also, the ligament in my toe that was hurt from UFC 300, that came back. There’s a lot of things that I went through in this camp."
https://www.mmafighting.com/2024/10...njuries-misfortunes-dealt-with-before-ufc-307
