Pereira was badly compromised going into the fight, he had a fever, a bad throat, a rib injury, was on antibiotics, had a toe injury, etc.

Rountree is getting too much credit for his performance. That wasn't the real Poatan in there, a healthy Pereira would've stopped Rountree early.

Here's an excerpt from the post-fight press conference:
“The fight was really tough, but only my team really knows how tough this camp was,” Pereira said at the evening’s post-fight press conference. “I went through a lot of stuff that nobody really knows about. I was Brazil over a month ago, I had some problems with my visa, I was going over to the consulate every single day trying to see if my passport was ready to be picked up. Finally made it back to the U.S., spent about a week in Connecticut, been here for three weeks, in that meantime I was on antibiotics. I had a fever, I had a bad throat, and a lot of things happened."

“Also, going back, when I was in Brazil I hurt my rib. It was an injury that I had about a year ago and it came back, so that was also something that I was dealing with. Then when I came here, my throat was still bad. I went to the doctor, had another round of antibiotics. I even recorded a video-at the time, I said in the video I would show it if I won, so we can put that out at some point-but I went through a lot. Also, the ligament in my toe that was hurt from UFC 300, that came back. There’s a lot of things that I went through in this camp."

Pereira was this sick and injured and still got the win. When he lost last time to Izzy he must've been already in living death going into the fight

AldoStillGoat said:
Sick or not, he got the W. That's all that matters.
Perreira comes out with excuses after the fight
Shawn comes out with excuses after a loss and after stating that he had a perfect camp.
kingmob6 said:
Perreira comes out with excuses after the fight
Shawn comes out with excuses after a loss and after stating that he had a perfect camp.
Quite a contrast.
Or its both the truth, and one lost and the other won is the only contrast.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Sick or not, he got the W. That's all that matters.
Yeah, but people are acting like Rountree did something special when the reality is that Pereira was seriously messed up going into the fight. Now there's an ongoing narrative that prime Jon Jones and prime Cormier would beat Pereira which is pure nonsense
 
Levels to being a GOAT


michael-jordan-flu-game-1997-finals-archive.jpg


HHJ said:
He did.
Agreed.

I mean people say this kind of stuff too much in an attempt to redeem a loss but the fact is what Roundtree showed was heart, and it takes two to put on a truly great fight.

Potan being sick/injured dosnt change the fact that Khalil really was there to kill or be killed.
What more can you want from a prize fighter!
 
Carrotman23 said:
Agreed.

I mean people say this kind of stuff too much in an attempt to redeem a loss but the fact is what Roundtree showed was heart, and it takes two to put on a truly great fight.

Potan being sick/injured dosnt change the fact that Khalil really was there to kill or be killed.
What more can you want from a prize fighter!
Dude took some serious damage and kept movin and kept throwing back.

Glorious.
 
Gabe said:
Rountree brought his best and landed some hard shots across the first ten minutes. Sickness doesn’t change this, I actually thought that was one of Alex’s best performances.
He was coughing on the stool between rounds.

Being sick and recently through a course of antibiotics makes virtually all athletic endeavors more difficult. It was a "one of his best" performances in the sense that he lost two rounds and bounced back to win big, but he looked sluggish to start.
 
d0g said:
Yeah, but people are acting like Rountree did something special when the reality is that Pereira was seriously messed up going into the fight. Now there's an ongoing narrative that prime Jon Jones and prime Cormier would beat Pereira which is pure nonsense
We can only speculate, but I really doubt Pereira would walk through LHW Cormier or juiced Jones.
I don't know if he'd win or lose, but he'd have his hands full.
 
d0g said:
Yeah, but people are acting like Rountree did something special when the reality is that Pereira was seriously messed up going into the fight. Now there's an ongoing narrative that prime Jon Jones and prime Cormier would beat Pereira which is pure nonsense
How would you know that ? nobody has tried to grapple Pereira
 
d0g said:
Now there's an ongoing narrative that prime Jon Jones and prime Cormier would beat Pereira which is pure nonsense
Huh? You think Alex beats Prime Jones and Prime DC?
 
