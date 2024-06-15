Pereira took everything from Izzy including

Damn Mr. Powderslap, you beat me by a few seconds, even the text is virtually identical.
Is he paying you to start these threads day after day?
Ummm..Izzy took Alex’s unbeaten streak as well as a few brain cells…and he had the last laugh, so…..
pereiras time will come where he will start to lose like izzyMost active champion status
can u tell me why is izzy ducking pereiraUmmm..
Personally, I think Izzy ducking the trilogy. And then the fact that Alex beat the first man in mma to beat Izzy. To earn the TS Izzy was given for free. And then actually winning the LHW Title. Which is Alex’s second UFC title.
Alex is laughing last, and best, imo.
But you have fun with all that laughing last shit.
Oh yeah.. Izzy got whooped by Strickland. Alex KO’d Strickland.
The last laugh has been Poatan taking the 2 weight champ status Izzy could not.Izzy took Alex’s unbeaten streak as well as a few brain cells…and he had the last laugh, so…..