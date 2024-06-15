  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Pereira took everything from Izzy including

He's not going to take #2 best MW in history spot from Adesanya
 
Poatan nut huggers becoming the most delusional fanbase

#neverforget

dpkBD5.gif
 
I like both guys. I think Alex would be lucky to get close to Izzy's unbeaten streak or title defenses. Alex is phenomenal and exciting. Izzy would be lucky to get as many KOs as Alex.
 
I've always been a huge izzy fan and supporter but you guys are embarrassing
 
Izzy took Alex’s unbeaten streak as well as a few brain cells…and he had the last laugh, so…..
Ummm..

Personally, I think Izzy ducking the trilogy. And then the fact that Alex beat the first man in mma to beat Izzy. To earn the TS Izzy was given for free. And then actually winning the LHW Title. Which is Alex’s second UFC title.

Alex is laughing last, and best, imo.

But you have fun with all that laughing last shit.

Oh yeah.. Izzy got whooped by Strickland. Alex KO’d Strickland.
 
Agree. Izzy should be accepting the Alex vs Izzy 3 once and for all. Him ducking this will only mean he took things seriously while Alex moved on, Izzy is just disappearing in the background.

This will be one of the biggest fights if materializes.
 
Most active champion status
pereiras time will come where he will start to lose like izzy
so does everybody else
except jones and gsp and khabib

izzy has more title defenses than pereira though
 
Ummm..

Personally, I think Izzy ducking the trilogy. And then the fact that Alex beat the first man in mma to beat Izzy. To earn the TS Izzy was given for free. And then actually winning the LHW Title. Which is Alex’s second UFC title.

Alex is laughing last, and best, imo.

But you have fun with all that laughing last shit.

Oh yeah.. Izzy got whooped by Strickland. Alex KO’d Strickland.
can u tell me why is izzy ducking pereira
izzy is 1-2 in his last 3 fights
getting kod by pereira and got stalked like a prey by sean

izzy doesnt deserve to fight for a belt (no such thing as ducking if your dont deserve it)
stipe is 2-1 in his last 3 fights The HW goat
but isnt deserving to fight for the belt?

weird
 
Izzy took Alex’s unbeaten streak as well as a few brain cells…and he had the last laugh, so…..
The last laugh has been Poatan taking the 2 weight champ status Izzy could not.

Or Poatan training a mediocre and limited fighter to take Izzy’s belt. A guy Poatan easily beat himself in brutal fashion.

Or Izzy trying to help Hill do the same and failing.

Alex had at least 3 more wins since your supposed “last” win.
 
