  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Pereira - The "How - To" Breakdown in 4 (5) steps? Depends on You

Drunken Meat Fist

Drunken Meat Fist

Veni Veni Veni
Senior Administrator
Joined
Dec 18, 2001
Messages
44,430
Reaction score
5,782
1. Be Calm, .... nothing to see, just another guy walking around, around other people walking in a similar direction.

2. Remaining calm, pause in stride and to frozen stillness, halting all around you

3. Take a second to explode yourself into an ancestral archetype incarnate

4. Continue on

5. Destroy what's considered communally as your closest rival again

 
Flower2dPeople said:
Holy shit. He's sane/sober.
Click to expand...
Well they test for that shit, But, just the undercurrent, the unspoken. You can test for the testables, you, Jiri asked if they were gonna test for magic, in the vocal shudder and the asking, the magic was tested. There were a bunch of young fight clowns behind me watching rumbling their dumbness and the money they collectively put up on the fight (Jiri), (I'm not a Jiri hater - I just prefer black magic), having to piss before the fight, I emptied a couple sugar packets into my hand and in walking by their loud asses blew a magic powder kiss their way with wiggle fingers. ...Who's to say about the efficacy of magic and dark forces in life, well, they can, ... just not positively speaking.

 
Drunken Meat Fist said:
Well they test for that shit, But, just the undercurrent, the unspoken. You can test for the testables, you, Jiri asked if they were gonna test for magic, in the vocal shudder and the asking, the magic was tested. There were a bunch of young fight clowns behind me watching rumbling their dumbness and the money they collectively put up on the fight (Jiri), (I'm not a Jiri hater - I just prefer black magic), having to piss before the fight, I emptied a couple sugar packets into my hand and in walking by their loud asses blew a magic powder kiss their way with wiggle fingers. ...Who's to say about the efficacy of magic and dark forces in life, well, they can, ... just not positively speaking.

Click to expand...

72539055-684f-47d0-bb2f-cb84acbfa97c_text.gif
 
I'm known here a little bit, as we are, Sherdoggers guys and dolls in our little community. Outside our walls, there other pockets and like-minded individuals worthy of respect and who, according to that Newtonian gravitational pull, (I'm really not sure the extent gravity and magnetism have play with one another, but you know what I'm saying), "cream rises" is a truism, but sometimes cream is still and shit rises. And, as I'm a composed individual and used to represent a place, I tend to just mumble the things I notice in the ears of those with me, ...or strangers if I'm alone, and then, like a mini-sherdog conversation might bubble up in the way of cogency, not a ruckus, but Blazing Saddles whisperings of "I say we kill the dumb guy, ...who's the loud dumby," ...bar ventriloquism is like dog ventriloquism, you just point at something and talk into the eye of something else, ...chills. You don't even need the salt. But you do need to come back home here and check in see what's up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,746
Messages
55,780,561
Members
174,929
Latest member
JetKinen

Share this page

Back
Top