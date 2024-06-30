Pereira - The "How - To" Breakdown in 4 (5) steps? Depends on You

Drunken Meat Fist
Veni Veni Veni
Senior Administrator
- Joined
- Dec 18, 2001
- Messages
- 44,430
- Reaction score
- 5,782
1. Be Calm, .... nothing to see, just another guy walking around, around other people walking in a similar direction.
2. Remaining calm, pause in stride and to frozen stillness, halting all around you
3. Take a second to explode yourself into an ancestral archetype incarnate
4. Continue on
5. Destroy what's considered communally as your closest rival again
2. Remaining calm, pause in stride and to frozen stillness, halting all around you
3. Take a second to explode yourself into an ancestral archetype incarnate
4. Continue on
5. Destroy what's considered communally as your closest rival again