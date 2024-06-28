Pereira hospitalizes Jiri

That Jiri's problem, he needs to hire a shaman of his own, go on a couple of peyote trips and figure out what kind of black magic he can summon.If Alex wasn't cheating using shamans and black magic from his village, the result would be vastly different.
If you hit God with this elbow, God will be cut!Jiri is aware of the dark shamanistic magic this time
I'm sure Jiri is in hard training with some wise Japanese Samurai master that has a counter!
If your not summoning supernatural help you’re not trying.
That's the most pathetic reason to root for Jiri. I appreciate your honesty though.I'm rooting for Jiri because I fucking despise Pereira's fanwhores.
I dunno.Both of them will end up in hospital after this.
It feels different. Im smelling blood and broken orbitalsI dunno.
That didn't happen last time for either.
Maybe this time it's different who knows.
Honestly, it seemed more like he just had complete disdain for Rakic's power and abilities. He was walking through shots to try to figure out his timing and didn't really react to much. He's going to get violently knocked out in seconds if he tries fighting like that against Pereira.Maybe.
Jiris last performance showed he did not deal with or defend leg kicks well at all.
If he hasn't worked on that, Poatan will slice his lower extremities up fairly quickly.
BUT - Jiri has pretty ridiculous power and such an unorthodox, wild style and pressure that he is also hard to prepare for.
I think Poatan wins again via the above, taking his legs out first, then catching his chin.
But I could also see Jiri landing something huge and scoring a ko.
I would not bet on this fight tbh. But I don't think it goes the distance.