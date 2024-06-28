  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Pereira hospitalizes Jiri

This is miss match. Last time Pereira figured Jiri out. This KO comes earlier all will be more brutal
 
If Alex wasn't cheating using shamans and black magic from his village, the result would be vastly different.
That Jiri's problem, he needs to hire a shaman of his own, go on a couple of peyote trips and figure out what kind of black magic he can summon.

Fucking pussy for not figuring it out sooner if you ask me.
 
Jiri is aware of the dark shamanistic magic this time :)

I'm sure Jiri is in hard training with some wise Japanese Samurai master that has a counter!
 
It’s hard to test for Performance Enhancing Demons (PEDs).

You know how the phrase goes…
If your not summoning supernatural help you’re not trying.
 
Jiri is aware of the dark shamanistic magic this time :)

I'm sure Jiri is in hard training with some wise Japanese Samurai master that has a counter!
If you hit God with this elbow, God will be cut!
 
Maybe.

Jiris last performance showed he did not deal with or defend leg kicks well at all.

If he hasn't worked on that, Poatan will slice his lower extremities up fairly quickly.

BUT - Jiri has pretty ridiculous power and such an unorthodox, wild style and pressure that he is also hard to prepare for.

I think Poatan wins again via the above, taking his legs out first, then catching his chin.

But I could also see Jiri landing something huge and scoring a ko.

I would not bet on this fight tbh. But I don't think it goes the distance.
 
I think Jiri wins and we see a trilogy.
 
I'm rooting for Jiri because I fucking despise Pereira's fanwhores.
 
What if they both sit cross legged in the octagon and fight on the spiritual plane? Then if you meditate you could watch the fight without having an ESPN+ subscription.
 
Both of them will end up in hospital after this.
I dunno.


That didn't happen last time for either.

Maybe this time it's different who knows.
 
I think so too. Jiri was landing and had a bit of success on his feet but I think Alex will have him figured out better and do the same thing he did last time.

Jiri could win with his grappling but I don’t think he will try. He’s sent from the just bleed god to be violent, not sniff crotches.
 
Maybe.

Jiris last performance showed he did not deal with or defend leg kicks well at all.

If he hasn't worked on that, Poatan will slice his lower extremities up fairly quickly.

BUT - Jiri has pretty ridiculous power and such an unorthodox, wild style and pressure that he is also hard to prepare for.

I think Poatan wins again via the above, taking his legs out first, then catching his chin.

But I could also see Jiri landing something huge and scoring a ko.

I would not bet on this fight tbh. But I don't think it goes the distance.
Honestly, it seemed more like he just had complete disdain for Rakic's power and abilities. He was walking through shots to try to figure out his timing and didn't really react to much. He's going to get violently knocked out in seconds if he tries fighting like that against Pereira.
 
