Pereira hospitalizes Jiri

Maybe.



Jiris last performance showed he did not deal with or defend leg kicks well at all.



If he hasn't worked on that, Poatan will slice his lower extremities up fairly quickly.



BUT - Jiri has pretty ridiculous power and such an unorthodox, wild style and pressure that he is also hard to prepare for.



I think Poatan wins again via the above, taking his legs out first, then catching his chin.



But I could also see Jiri landing something huge and scoring a ko.



I would not bet on this fight tbh. But I don't think it goes the distance.