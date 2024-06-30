Pereira being "hunted down" by 1-1 Russian rival Artem Vakhitov for trilogy match in UFC

jj manchester
If you follow the same kickboxing scene that Pereira and Adesanya came through, you'll know about Vakhitov already - 7-time GLORY LHW champion, absolute beast. P4P world class striker and the only guy to beat Alex at 205lbs iirc.
He's 1-1 with Pereira now, 2-0 in MMA and looking to go into the UFC on the same terms Pereira did (Pereira came in at 3-1) for what would surely be a massive trilogy fight. He's been linked with a spot on Dana White Contender Series later this year but told Russian media he believes he deserves going straight into LHW division with one more MMA win.
via UK newspaper Daily Mirror:"I don't consider him to be the best," he added. "He entered MMA and is beating everyone, but I know his weaknesses and I can exploit that. Alex's defence is totally missing and if you build a good plan, he can beaten."
"I am totally ready to enter the UFC and to become a champion. I have a big name from kickboxing and I wish Alex to win his next fight, then wait for me. I am only improving and I can't wait to meet him again
"After I fight Alex for the third time I expect my audience to expand drastically, he is a good guy and I wish him all of the best."
