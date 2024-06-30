  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Pereira being "hunted down" by 1-1 Russian rival Artem Vakhitov for trilogy match in UFC

jj manchester

If you follow the same kickboxing scene that Pereira and Adesanya came through, you'll know about Vakhitov already - 7-time GLORY LHW champion, absolute beast. P4P world class striker and the only guy to beat Alex at 205lbs iirc.

He's 1-1 with Pereira now, 2-0 in MMA and looking to go into the UFC on the same terms Pereira did (Pereira came in at 3-1) for what would surely be a massive trilogy fight. He's been linked with a spot on Dana White Contender Series later this year but told Russian media he believes he deserves going straight into LHW division with one more MMA win.
"I don't consider him to be the best," he added. "He entered MMA and is beating everyone, but I know his weaknesses and I can exploit that. Alex's defence is totally missing and if you build a good plan, he can beaten."

"I am totally ready to enter the UFC and to become a champion. I have a big name from kickboxing and I wish Alex to win his next fight, then wait for me. I am only improving and I can't wait to meet him again

"After I fight Alex for the third time I expect my audience to expand drastically, he is a good guy and I wish him all of the best."
via UK newspaper Daily Mirror:
Meet the kickboxing champion chasing UFC move and Alex Pereira trilogy fight

Artem Vakhitov is the last man to beat UFC champion Alex Pereira in kickboxing and he is hunting his old rival down again after switching to MMA
With improved TDD techniques in MMA we may see a lot of kick boxing/muay thai style fighters transition inspired by bigger paychecks. Lots of guys out there that could become champions if they trained a few years.
 
I don't know why more kickboxers aren't rushing over. MW and up is a grappling wasteland with a clear path to championship level without having to fight a significant grappling threat.
 
Vakhitov is a great fighter. But him hoping that Pereira will wait while he is just 2-0? Does Pereira have so much time left?
 
His last opponent in MMA quit in 23 seconds after two low kicks.

 
