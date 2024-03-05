People too disabled for their job

I had to call customer service at my brokerage and after being on hold forever, I finally got through to a guy with a very prominent stutter.



I had a hard time understanding anything he was saying. I had to ask him to repeat himself so many times that it became awkward.



I thought about hanging up and calling back, but I didn't want to wait on hold for another half hour.



I'm all for people overcoming challenges and being given a chance to work, but at the same time, should he really be working in a call center?



I mean, sometimes your disability just eliminates you from certain jobs.



A blind guy can't become a bus driver. A woman with no hands can't be a courtroom stenographer.



Am I the asshole?



I mean, of course I am, but for this specific reason?