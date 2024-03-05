People too disabled for their job

I had to call customer service at my brokerage and after being on hold forever, I finally got through to a guy with a very prominent stutter.

I had a hard time understanding anything he was saying. I had to ask him to repeat himself so many times that it became awkward.

I thought about hanging up and calling back, but I didn't want to wait on hold for another half hour.

I'm all for people overcoming challenges and being given a chance to work, but at the same time, should he really be working in a call center?

I mean, sometimes your disability just eliminates you from certain jobs.

A blind guy can't become a bus driver. A woman with no hands can't be a courtroom stenographer.

Am I the asshole?

I mean, of course I am, but for this specific reason?
 
Could have been someone that may have had some sort of incident that caused the stutter (brain injury), that caused the stutter, while employed there. The employer may be accommodating the employee through ADA (well, in the US).
 
I mean this country is run by a person too mentally unfit for the job, and it looks like it'll be 4 more years of this regardless of the result, so what you experienced is par for the course

TOqOM4.gif
 
I worked with a guy who worked in a fast food joint back in The 80s. He always told me the story that they would get robbed by gun men on the regular as they were right off the highway exit. They had a code word for a stick up. The stuttering guy who usually backed the register preparing the to go order was put on the counter since he knew the place in and out. Oh oh here comes the robbery crew. Guy stuttering nonsense over the microphone could send the warning to the other employees they all got robbed. Usually the warning sent them all hiding into a room they would lock themselves in. Don't put people in these bad positions. Imagine a stuttering air traffic controller.
 
You're not wrong sir.
The best thing you could've done is asked to speak to someone else.

You could've just asked politely without being an asshole about it.
You'd have been within your rights.

Also...am I bad for laughing at a court stenographer with no hands? Lol
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
I mean this country is run by a person too mentally unfit for the job, and it looks like it'll be 4 more years of this regardless of the result, so what you experienced is par for the course

TOqOM4.gif
4 more years? Look at Mr. Optimism over here.
 
Plot twist: his job performance metrics are based on how many minutes he keeps customers talking.
 
How about the morbidly obese female cashiers who work at grocery stores and have to do their job from a sitting position?
 
