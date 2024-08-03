People that just swing

FlyingDeathKick

FlyingDeathKick

So been boxing training for a month now and noticed most of the guys in the gym just swing with very little technique in sparring, no fakes nor feints, not much dodging going on etc...

The gym has these competitions for $200, not sure if it'd be worth fighting people trying to take my head off for $200 and if I do it won't be for another few months (not ready yet) but what'd be my best bet? Train my footwork, jab and head movement then dance around them while jabbing them in the face and wait to counter them when they throw sloppy shit?

I assume it's really hard to keep composed when somebody is swinging on you, especially if you don't have a lot of experience. I'm assuming that's why I'm seeing all this swinging, if somebody is charging you and swinging you likely want to swing back.
 
building skills andexecuting them under pressure is no small task
so there is a long road until people are boxing beautiful like (if they ever get there)
that being said just blessing your self for 200 is dumb and not worth it.
I would look for some more professional boxing gym so around where you can get work in and not get beaten up.

eventually you just have to accept your going to get touched
but don't do it just because you wanna be tough
do it in away hat you will learn and become a better boxer
 
You have to pay 200 dollars for an in-house fight?
 
I mean the competition is basically like amateur bouts I guess. I've only sparred with the trainers and they go super light. When I do spar with somebody else I'm going to make sure they go light-medium because I'm not looking to get clocked. At least not when I'm still just starting out.

I did see 2 guys sparring eachother that were just swinging wildly tho whole time but I'm pretty sure they are friends and had a mutual agreement.
 
How old are you? It might not be worth it to do this if you are in your 30s.
 
