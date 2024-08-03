People that just swing

So been boxing training for a month now and noticed most of the guys in the gym just swing with very little technique in sparring, no fakes nor feints, not much dodging going on etc...



The gym has these competitions for $200, not sure if it'd be worth fighting people trying to take my head off for $200 and if I do it won't be for another few months (not ready yet) but what'd be my best bet? Train my footwork, jab and head movement then dance around them while jabbing them in the face and wait to counter them when they throw sloppy shit?



I assume it's really hard to keep composed when somebody is swinging on you, especially if you don't have a lot of experience. I'm assuming that's why I'm seeing all this swinging, if somebody is charging you and swinging you likely want to swing back.