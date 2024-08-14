People are writing Tuivasa off for his terrible grappling, but they forget that he is a mind blowing striker

Tai is who he is - a wild brawler with no defense that doesn't take training seriously and drinks like an alcoholic.



Pros = great chin (historically, might be turning to glass soon), powerful low kicks and hooks, no fear of brawling, willing to take one to give one



Cons = no striking defense no wrestling defense no grappling defense, gasses fast, predictable attacks, doesn't seem like his head/heart are in the game anymore



Rozenstruick is nothing if not a patient counter-striker, he'll stay on the outside and just do very little until Tai blitzes (look for a counter) or gasses, at which point he'll walk him down and piece him up.



Honestly terrible style match-up for Tai (low-volume counter-striker), he needs to fight guys that want to brawl to have a good chance and make a good fight.