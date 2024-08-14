People are writing Tuivasa off for his terrible grappling, but they forget that he is a mind blowing striker

J

justmark

Say what you want, but his striking is legit as fuck. He beat derrick lewis when derrick was number #3 ranked. He dropped Gane and gave him a tough fight. Also, he is the only one that forced Gane to go into a fire fight.

I think he beats guys like Rozenstruick, which is just a copy-paste of Derrick Lewis.
 
justmark said:
Say what you want, but his striking is legit as fuck. He beat derrick lewis when derrick was number #3 ranked. He dropped Gane and gave him a tough fight. Also, he is the only one that forced Gane to go into a fire fight.

I think he beats guys like Rozenstruick, which is just a copy-paste of Derrick Lewis.
You got this totally backwards.

Tuivasa is copy-paste Derrick Lewis.

Rozenstruik is the much more skillful 76-8-1 former pro kickboxer.
 
Sorry TS, BBC is the far better banger.
 
Mind blowing? He’s a fat brawler with power, go to Samoa and there’s dozens of him on the street
 
Four fight losing streak, two of which were by KO. He has dynamite in his hands and always has a puncher's chance. Not sure I agree with Vegas here, but a fight with Rozenstruik is a coin toss for him at best imo
 
Tai is who he is - a wild brawler with no defense that doesn't take training seriously and drinks like an alcoholic.

Pros = great chin (historically, might be turning to glass soon), powerful low kicks and hooks, no fear of brawling, willing to take one to give one

Cons = no striking defense no wrestling defense no grappling defense, gasses fast, predictable attacks, doesn't seem like his head/heart are in the game anymore

Rozenstruick is nothing if not a patient counter-striker, he'll stay on the outside and just do very little until Tai blitzes (look for a counter) or gasses, at which point he'll walk him down and piece him up.

Honestly terrible style match-up for Tai (low-volume counter-striker), he needs to fight guys that want to brawl to have a good chance and make a good fight.
 
Tai was never high level. He saved his career getting that Lewis win and that's because he HAD an incredible chin. He also hasn't improved in any area.
 
justmark said:
Say what you want, but his striking is legit as fuck. He beat derrick lewis when derrick was number #3 ranked. He dropped Gane and gave him a tough fight. Also, he is the only one that forced Gane to go into a fire fight.

I think he beats guys like Rozenstruick, which is just a copy-paste of Derrick Lewis.
he's garbage at striking. that's where he'll be exposed.
 
He's a sloppy brawler, no better than Derrick Lewis. Either of those guys could have KO'd the other, Tai just happened to win. Actually Lewis is more skilled because his power lasts into the later rounds and he has a much better ground game.
 
