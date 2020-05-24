PEB's Motion Simulator thread (for Racing Games and Flight Simulation)

ChoppyChoppyPeePee said:

I know the 780/880/980/1080 TIs all launched at $700. 2080 TI was $1200.Of course the 690 was $1000 when it launched in 2012 but still. @Madmick You remember this bad boy? $600 when it launched in the fall of 98. Click to expand...

3Dfx actually built one with like 8 Voodoo chips on one card. I used to build systems with the Voodoo board on them back in the day when you had to set DMA and ISA slots LOL. PCI came around and changed the game.On an side note someone I follow on Youtube and I have purchased one of his boards is developing a direct drive steering wheel controller. I have his other board that I am working with right now and he has around 400 full motion sims out in the world running his boards SFX-100. He looking to get around 100 pre orders of his board to bring the price down because he can get volume on the new board. He uses a steeper motor with around 7 nm of torque you can run it off of 110 volts. If you ever priced direct drive wheels they run around 1000 bucks and up of course there is logic tech for around 400 bucks but that has no real torque or the steering wheel feels pretty cheap. The motor and steering wheel if you look around would cost around 450 dollars and would look great. Plenty of people offering their 3D printed parts for cheap money.This is the SFX-100Racing wheels can run upwards of 2000 dollarsThis is a pretty decent priced racing wheel