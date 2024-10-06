Peña vs Pennington Stats—Proof that it was not a robbery

I agree. I thought Peña was going to get the nod but that it was so close it would be split. If Pennington won I wouldn’t have thought it a robbery, but I was stunned to learn that Dana thought it was a robbery. And every media and most fans. But these stats tell it black and white. Unless you knock them down or cut them open all sig strikes are scored equal. R1 Peña had the edge, and by almost a 66% margin. Rd 2 was the takedown and vicious elbow. Rd 3 another take down and more strikes. I thought there was a good chance Pennington needed the finish.