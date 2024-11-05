Elections PBP 2024 election thread

What will the results be

  • Harris wins in a blowout

    Votes: 3 6.1%

  • Trump wins in a blowout

    Votes: 4 8.2%

  • Harris wins but it's tight

    Votes: 8 16.3%

  • Trump wins but it's tight.

    Votes: 17 34.7%

  • Harris wins but Trump tries to say the results are rigged

    Votes: 14 28.6%

  • The states fuck up the results and it's not decided until January.

    Votes: 3 6.1%
  • Total voters
    49
toasty

toasty

Outlier shaking the meta!
@purple
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,568
Reaction score
2,857
Who will win?

The convicted felon?

The DEI hire?

All I know is, it isn’t the American people!

Post your electoral college predictions ITT.

Perfect predictions win a special plat account for the next 4 years!*


If she loses I'll be eating crow and drinking bleach to clean out the Trump 4 year infection rash my guts will have.

If she wins it's caviar chased by shots of @Whippy McGee's tears with a touch of Salty @nostradumbass sprinkled on the rim of the glass.

Seriously though, I'm treating myself to a big ass 2 egg, sausage and cheese with salt pepper touch of ketchup touch of hot sauce and a big angry coffee with extra hate in it for voting breakfast and will snack on crackers with pimento cheese or cowboy candy and cream cheese smeared on them and smutty nose brown ales to wash them down.

Y'all?

PS- Does the war room close down after the final results come in? If not, what the fuck are we going to talk about since this will be done?
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Hellowhosthat said:
Trannies, guns, the usual.
Click to expand...
Non- War Room respect to you sir for being the very first place I heard of Shara Bullet. Holy shit watching him has changed the UFC to the Ultimate Fun Championship.

Now back to our regularly scheduled trannies and guns show
 
Witchhunt said:
Your moms ass…
Click to expand...
but but but that is a very mean thing to say.........your cruelty has broken my sense of hope in mankind's basic goodness.

Good day to you sir! I SAID GOOD DAY!
 
toasty said:
but but but that is a very mean thing to say.........your cruelty has broken my sense of hope in mankind's basic goodness.

Good day to you sir! I SAID GOOD DAY!
Click to expand...
I love the whole fam, toasty…. You know I do.
Just funnin’
 
200w.gif


mrca.gif
 
BFoe said:
We’re getting sushi takeout from our favorite spot.
Maybe some gummies (I don’t have to work tomorrow), and plenty of good whiskey!
(I’ll want the whiskey whether my side wins or loses lol)



View attachment 1070182View attachment 1070183View attachment 1070184View attachment 1070185View attachment 1070186


View attachment 1070187
Click to expand...
Man, that picture of Weller 12 year triggers me mightily. Used to be my secret, really cheap, really good go-to house whiskey. Then they went and got expensive just because they also make Pappy. Got full of themselves I guess.

Anyway, election night is usually a high abv beer (voodoo ranger juice force maybe) with tequila shots for me. Definitely a gummy. I’m thinking brisket tacos and chips and guac for snacks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,519
Messages
56,457,094
Members
175,230
Latest member
TinyTornado

Share this page

Back
Top