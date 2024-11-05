toasty
Outlier shaking the meta!
Who will win?
The convicted felon?
The DEI hire?
All I know is, it isn’t the American people!
Post your electoral college predictions ITT.
Perfect predictions win a special plat account for the next 4 years!*
If she loses I'll be eating crow and drinking bleach to clean out the Trump 4 year infection rash my guts will have.
If she wins it's caviar chased by shots of @Whippy McGee's tears with a touch of Salty @nostradumbass sprinkled on the rim of the glass.
Seriously though, I'm treating myself to a big ass 2 egg, sausage and cheese with salt pepper touch of ketchup touch of hot sauce and a big angry coffee with extra hate in it for voting breakfast and will snack on crackers with pimento cheese or cowboy candy and cream cheese smeared on them and smutty nose brown ales to wash them down.
Y'all?
PS- Does the war room close down after the final results come in? If not, what the fuck are we going to talk about since this will be done?
