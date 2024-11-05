Man, that picture of Weller 12 year triggers me mightily. Used to be my secret, really cheap, really good go-to house whiskey. Then they went and got expensive just because they also make Pappy. Got full of themselves I guess.Anyway, election night is usually a high abv beer (voodoo ranger juice force maybe) with tequila shots for me. Definitely a gummy. I’m thinking brisket tacos and chips and guac for snacks.