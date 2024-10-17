



For those unfamiliar, Payton Talbot is a rising MMA prospect, known for his undefeated record and aggressive in-cage performances. Now, he’s stepping out of the octagon and into the dating world, as six women compete for his affection in a new show featured on the FULL VIOLENCE YouTube channel.





This series gives fans a rare opportunity to see Talbot’s personality and charm outside the cage—something we don’t get to witness during his fights! Check it out and see who wins the champ’s hea