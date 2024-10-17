Media Payton Talbot Stars in New Dating Show on FULL VIOLENCE YouTube Channel

For those unfamiliar, Payton Talbot is a rising MMA prospect, known for his undefeated record and aggressive in-cage performances. Now, he’s stepping out of the octagon and into the dating world, as six women compete for his affection in a new show featured on the FULL VIOLENCE YouTube channel.


This series gives fans a rare opportunity to see Talbot’s personality and charm outside the cage—something we don’t get to witness during his fights! Check it out and see who wins the champ’s hea
 
Watch when alcohol comes into the picture.

Full violence may commence.
 
Payton def needs to pass on all those girls, especially the asian looking one. Anyone dumb enough to think that leather strap top thing was a good idea is bound to be trouble.
 
This dude has too much potential to be sitting on the sidelines for long stretches. He said UFC is having a difficult time to get other BW's to say yes to fighting him and I believe it. One of the best and most exciting prospects today. He needs to be fighting more
 
Probably still gets all the play
Sounds happily married from when I listen to the weighing in podcast. Always running around with his kids to their sporting events between casts.

They should have given that goon Wes Sims an episode, that would have been top flight entertainment.
 
Sounds happily married from when I listen to the weighing in podcast. Always running around with his kids to their sporting events between casts.

They should have given that goon Wes Sims an episode, that would have been top flight entertainment.
Sims is a true character. Probably would have made for some interesting television.


Thomson has always struck me as a good guy
 
