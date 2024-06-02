Media Paulo Costa threatens to "take heads off" in the next fight and bring back the beast

Who should Paulo Costa fight next?

FrappeDuRocma said:
Still sleeping after his stinker against Sean. <seniorvolk>

This Twitter clown should stick to Twitter.
Paulo gotta be joking.....so what he is all riled up after that snoozefest w Strickland? And we r supposed to care? He// to the naw, to the nnaww naw nahh
 
Can't he keep some aggression but also not gas himself totally too?

Maybe don't hop around so much. Take a lesson from Sean.
 
Costa is bringing the Secret Juice hydration to America. The business is on wheels. Now the power will be on wheels too.
<mcgoat>
 
sounds like luke rockhold after Luke was past his prime.... or a "motivated bj Penn"
 
I heard him say that before this fight with pillow fisted Sean and yet he was still terrified to go forward.
So disappointed in his performance.
He should retire and stick with Twitter.
 
He is very pretty. He took heavy shit from Romero and returned it for an entire fight. He is fast for a muscle guy. He has wild strikes. He is famous, and a huge presence in Brazil. He makes money in other places. He is an excellent martial artist, and sometimes but not always, he is a formidable fighter.

It is difficult to convince wealthy comfortable famous pretty boys to really fight, but it can be done. He's done it before, and it is possible he will do it again.

I wouldn't want to be the test case.
The test case is his next opponent.
That is when we will actually find out if beast-costa will ever be seen again.

The reason i like Strickland so much is that he almost always shows up beast-strickland. He takes shots and returns shots. The only way to turn him off is to knock him out.
With Costa: maybe you will need to turn him off, maybe you won't, because maybe he will never actually turn on.

That's my 2 cents.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Why the next fight and not last night?
Because his loss to Adesanya permanently destroyed his mind. He abandoned his killer instinct. He literally had Whittaker wobbled and out on his feet and couldn't press forward. Against Strickland he was peddling backwards for probably twenty minutes out of those five rounds.

He's no longer willing to go out on his shield. Meaning he can't chase finishes anymore because of the risk of being knocked out cold and left for dead in the octagon. Adesanya shutting the lights off and humping him was more embarrassment than he can take anymore.
 
