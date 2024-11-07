Pathetic and desperate or dedicated

I’m leaving the house to go watch Invicta girl fights live in KC, KS. It’s 5 miles from the house, $20 and my bride is busy tonight. I’m on the fence whether to keep watching election coverage or some pathetic fighting skills. Truthfully I’m going for the people watching…. Kansas City, Kansas is Honey Boo Boo meets Dog the Bounty Hunter. I’m guessing the parking lot fights will be better than what happens on stage.

At least nobody will be yelling “my balls are hot”. Or maybe one woke dude / chick will
 
